Keeping things to themselves. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn aren’t ones for sharing their relationship with the public, but the singer made a rare quote about how they’ve been able to make things work for six years without letting in outside influences.

“I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like ‘public figures’ because we live in the era of social media, and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re going to weigh in on it,” the “Look What You Me Do” singer, 32, told fans in an Instagram video shared on Thursday, October 6. “Like my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. So, this song is about ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it.”

Taylor was referring to her upcoming song “Lavender Haze” set to be released on her forthcoming album Midnights, which has a release date of Friday, October 21.

“I happened upon the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when I was watching Mad Men,” she said of the title. “And I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the fifties where they would just describe being in love. Like, if you were in the lavender haze, you were in that all-encompassing love glow … and I thought that was really beautiful. I guess, theoretically, when you’re in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud.”

Blitz Pictures/Shutterstock

Taylor and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, sparked romance rumors in October 2016, and have been going strong ever since. Multiple sources exclusively confirmed to Life & Style this past February that the pair were engaged amid their long-term love. However, both Joe and Taylor have stayed tight-lipped about the status of their relationship.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” Joe told WSJ Magazine ing April 2022. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

In various interviews over the years, the British star has spoken candidly about keeping the intimate details of his love life private.

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” the Hulu star declared to British Vogue in September 2018. “I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people. … But I really prefer to talk about work.”

Despite the secrecy, a source previously told Life & Style that Joe constantly tells Taylor “that she’s the most beautiful woman he’s ever met.”