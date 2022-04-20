Keeping us on our toes! Joe Alwyn briefly discussed his engagement with Taylor Swift in an interview with WSJ Magazine while still keeping his relationship with the “All Too Well” singer private.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” he told the publication in a story published on Wednesday, April 20.

Back in February 2022, multiple sources confirmed to Life & Style that the pair were engaged after dating for more than five years. Fans speculated that the English actor, 31, popped the big question after Taylor, 32, sported a diamond ring on that finger in her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

“I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say,” the Mary Queen of Scots actor mysteriously added.

Joe also added that fans expect too much personal information, and if he were to give them a little bit of information, it would “open the door” to much more.

“We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given,” The Last Letter From Your Lover actor said.

Although he may not gush over his fiancé publicly, he swoons over her in their everyday life. “Joe is always telling Taylor that she’s the most beautiful woman he’s ever met,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in February 2022. “Inside and out.”

The couple started dating back in October 2016 and have kept their relationship as under the radar as possible. While Joe keeps his comments about Taylor to a minimum, the “Blank Space” artist gave her lover a shout-out at the 2021 Grammy awards during her acceptance speech after winning Album of the Year.

“Joe, who is the first person that I sing every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine,” she announced.

During her Disney+ film Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, the 11-time Grammy winner revealed that she wanted to make music with her beau during lockdown. Joe actually helped her cowrite her songs “Exile” and “Betty” that are featured on her Folklore album.

“I’ve written so many songs from a female’s perspective of wanting a male apology that we decided to make it from a teenage boy’s perspective apologizing after he loses the love of his life because he’s been foolish,” Taylor explained while discussing how Joe brought a masculine perspective to her lyrics.