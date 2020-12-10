NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

No, we’re not crying … you’re crying! Less than five months after Taylor Swift dropped her eighth album, Folklore, the “Cardigan” artist announced a new surprise album titled Evermore. “Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now,” Taylor, who turns 31 on Sunday, December 13, announced on Instagram on Thursday, December 10.

“You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!” the Grammy Award winner continued. “I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you.” To learn everything you need to know about Evermore — including the tracklist, release date, how to listen and more, keep reading!

Evermore will feature 15 tracks:

Evermore is ultimately a continuation of Folklore. “To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs,” Taylor explained on social media. “To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.”

The tracklist is as followed:

“Willow”

“Champagne Problems”

“Gold Rush”

“‘Tis the Damn Season”

“Tolerate It”

“No Body, No Crime” (featuring HAIM)

“Happiness”

“Dorothea”

“Coney Island” (featuring The National)

“Ivy”

“Cowboy Like Me”

“Long Story Short”

“Marjorie”

“Closure”

“Evermore” (featuring Bon Iver)

There will also be two bonus tracks titled “Right Where You Left Me” and “It’s Time to Go.”

Evermore will be available on a number of platforms:

In addition to downloading the digital tracks directly from Taylor’s site, Evermore will be available to stream on Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music.

When will Evermore be released?

You can enjoy Taylor’s new music on Friday, December 11, at 12:00 a.m. ET and Thursday, December 10, at 9:00 p.m. PT.