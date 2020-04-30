Brace yourselves! Joe Alwyn finally gave fans a glimpse into his private life with girlfriend Taylor Swift … well, sort of. The 29-year-old actor shared multiple photos on Wednesday, April 30, of his lady’s cat Benjamin as the couple quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the same kitten Taylor, 30, showed off for the first time in her music video “ME!” featuring Brendon Urie. In addition to the cute snaps of Benjamin, Joe also shared a selfie in which he’s hiding behind a wine glass. It looks like the duo is making the best of their time together.

Courtesy of Joe Alwyn/Instagram

In addition to her beau, the “Lover” artist is also making sure she still stays in contact with her loved ones. “A lot of my friends and I have been doing sort of a weekly family FaceTime, which is always hilarious,” she told SiriusXM in April. “I think it’s really important that we all stay connected because isolation doesn’t have to be an all-encompassing thing. We may be isolated, physically, but we can still keep in touch with people. We can still play games with our friends and family on our phones … that is one of the great things about modern technology.”

We bet Taylor is also using this time to perfect her cooking skills. It turns out, the blonde beauty loves making her ~London boy~ food. “Taylor is turning into quite the culinary master, and it’s all because of Joe,” an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style in March. “She loves surprising him with home-cooked meals, and now that the whole world seems to be staying indoors, her new talent is paying off.”

Taylor “is always searching for new recipes to try out on Joe,” the source continued, adding that the musician has taken an interest in making traditional British meals.

It’s a good thing The Favourite star is down to try anything. “Joe doesn’t mind being her taste-tester,” adds the source. “He says it’s just one more thing to love about Taylor.” He’s a keeper!