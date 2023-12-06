Who doesn’t love an adorable feline friend? Taylor Swift is certainly a fan! The pop singer currently has three cats that fans know she dotes on like crazy. But what do you know about them? Are you aware one is named after a Law and Order: SVU character? Much like Taylor, these cats are basically royalty, and one even has their own multimillion-dollar net worth. Check out the gallery below to see all the fancy felines for yourself.
Meredith is a Scottish Fold cat. Taylor also got another cat in 2014 — Olivia Benson. She’s named after the character on Law & Order: SVU and is the same breed. Guess Taylor has a type! Fun fact: In 2023, Olivia Benson actress Mariska Hargitay returned the favor by naming her cat Karma, a reference to Taylor’s song of the same name. Love a full circle moment.
Cat Lady For Life
Both cats are beyond adorable, and Taylor features them on her social media all the time. She’s even included mention of her feline friends in her music!
To the Cats
In her song “Gorgeous,” Taylor sings, “You make me so happy, it turns back to sad. There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have. Guess I’ll just stumble on home to my cats. Alone, unless you wanna come along.”
Who Are They?
So what else do we know about these fabulous felines who share so much of the pop performer’s life? Do they realize they’re famous? Do they cringe when Taylor drags them in front of a camera for an Instagram photo shoot?
Independent Ladies
Taylor told Time in April that she thinks cats are “very dignified. They’re independent. They’re very capable of dealing with their own life.”
Obsessed
But what about her own cats specifically? The “Shake It Off” singer told the outlet, “I’m obsessed with them. I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought, like, I gotta do this.”
Joy
Taylor added that her kitties “are just a real joy to live with.” And they seem to love living with their pop performer mama, too!
Christmas Cat
As a Christmas message to her fans in 2018, Taylor shared this super cute photo of Meredith touching noses with her and wrote, “Purry Christmas 💗.”
Well-Traveled
As much as Taylor seems to post a lot of photos and videos featuring her cats hanging out at home, it sounds like they get a lot of traveling in as well. She brought them to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and they got to hang out with Paula Abdul before the show!
Purrito
Meredith seems more prone to making silly faces and putting up with Taylor’s antics for the ‘gram. In this photo from February, Taylor called her “a purrito.”
Icons
Olivia, on the other hand, seems more prone to trying to get her mom to calm down, already. Here she is looking unimpressed as her famous cat mom carries her across a New York City sidewalk. #Iconic. The feline has become a wealthy celebrity herself, as she has net worth of $97 million, according to All About Cats. She’s the third-richest pet in the world and earns her fortune as an Instagram influencer.
Perfect Models
Taylor even used her “furry daughters” to promote new music. She shared this photo of her girls on April 15 and simply wrote, “4.26,” teasing her newest song, “ME!” featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco fame.
New Baby
Guess who was in the music video? That’s right — Meredith and Olivia! But there was another special guest included in the project, and he quickly found a home in Taylor’s heart. (And no, we don’t mean Brendon.)
Three!
Taylor met the newest addition to her furry family, Benjamin Button, on the set of the “ME!” music video. He’s named after the 2008 film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Look how tiny he is! When she first showed her fans that she had added baby Benjamin to the zoo she’s got going on, Taylor shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, “And then there were three …”
Love At First Sight
In an Instagram Live video in April, Taylor explained, “He was just a cute kitten who didn’t have a home.” She said a handler gave her “this tiny cat and he just starts purring and … he looks at me like, ‘You’re my mom, and we’re going to live together.’ I fell in love. I looked at Brendon and he’s like, ‘You’re going to get the cat aren’t you?’” And the rest is history.
One Big Happy Family
Benjamin seems a bit younger than Meredith and Olivia, but we’re sure they’ll get along just fine. After all, they’re the furry children of T-Swift. How could life get any sweeter?
All the Kids
A Taylor fandom site reported that Meredith was born in 2011. According to the same site, Olivia was born in 2014. Meanwhile, Benjamin is still a kitten. Hopefully, the “Blank Space” singer will get to have them around for a good long time.
Cat Merch
If you’re as in love with any or all of Taylor’s cats as we are, you’ll be happy to hear that the singer actually sells merchandise with their faces on it. She also trademarked the name “Meredith and Olivia Swift.” As long as she doesn’t turn into a crazy stage mom, we approve.