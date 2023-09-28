While Taylor Swift‘s beloved cats Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey can’t go out and actually spend money, her feline friends have a net worth valued at a staggering number thanks to the appearances they’ve made over the years with their superstar owner. Fans are finding out how they helped make the singer’s catst some of the richest pets in the world.

What Is Taylor Swift’s Cat Olivia Benson’s Net Worth?

According to a list compiled by All About Cats, Olivia Benson has an estimated net worth of a massive $97 million, making her the third richest pet in the world behind a German shepherd which inherited his wealth from his owner and the most followed feline on Instagram, Nala Cat.

What Is Taylor Swift’s Cat Meredith Grey’s Net Worth?

No figures have been released or estimated for what Meredith has brought in as far as her net worth.

How Did Taylor Swift’s Cats Earn Their Fortune?

Olivia Benson is credited with her success through being an Instagram influencer, according to cats.com‘s list of the world’s wealthiest and most influential pets. “The Scottish Fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads, including for the likes of Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers,” the site notes. Olivia appeared in Taylor’s music videos for Blank Space and Me!.

While Olivia doesn’t have an Instagram account of her own like many other celebrity pets, she makes semi-regular appearances on Taylor’s page, which has 273 million followers as of September 2023. A 2020 picture of Olivia sprawled out on a sofa earned over two million likes.

When Did Taylor Swift Get Her Cats?

Taylor initially got Meredith Grey in early 2014, followed shortly by Olivia Benson later the same year.

How Did Taylor Swift’s Cats Get Their Names?

Olivia Benson is named after Mariska Hargitay‘s character on Law & Order: SVU. Meredith Grey is named after another strong female TV character, the Grey’s Anatomy doctor formerly portrayed by Ellen Pompeo.

Taylor included both Mariska and Ellen in her star-studded 2015 music video for “Bad Blood.” The former was on hand when it won Video of the Year in 2015 at the MTV Video Music Awards, and got a shout-out from the artist during her acceptance speech.

“This was such a collaborative effort. These women helped create their parts, write their roles and decide what they wanted to be. Two of these women I’ve named cats after,” she shared, adding, “For the fans to give us this bonding experience we’ll have forever — thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Taylor has one other cat, a ragdoll named Benjamin Button which she adopted after the kitten appeared alongside the Pennsylvania native and Panic! At the Disco singer Brendon Urie in 2019’s Me! music video.

“He was just a cute kitten who didn’t have a home,” Taylor explained during an Instagram Live session about taking Benjamin home following the shoot as he was part of a program that “tries to get cute kittens adopted by putting them in commercials and stuff.”

What Has Taylor Swift Said About Her Cats?

“I have cats. I’m obsessed with them. I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought, like, I gotta do this,” Taylor explained in a 2019 interview with Time. As for what she likes about felines? “They’re very dignified. They’re independent. They’re very capable of dealing with their own life,” the hitmaker said.

What Is Taylor Swift’s Net Worth?

While Olivia Benson is worth almost $100 million, Taylor is one of the world’s wealthiest music artists with a net worth of $740 million in 2023, according to Forbes.