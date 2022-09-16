Girl power! Mariska Hargitay is a major inspiration with her role as Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU, which she originated in 1999, but has being in the public eye for all these years influenced the actress to get any work done? While the NBC star has never admitted to any plastic surgery procedures, she has spoken about her views on undergoing the knife.

“I used to be against it. I think it’s because I was raised by a father who didn’t like makeup. If I had makeup on he’d say, ‘Honey, you didn’t wash your face!’” she recalled during an interview with Ladies Home Journal from March 2013. “But now that I’m older, I think women should do whatever they want to make themselves feel good.”

Mariska said at the time that she doesn’t “think they should go overboard, and I still think the natural look is the most beautiful.” However, she added, “if you want to do something to help you look more refreshed, I’m all for it.”

When it comes to her own life, the veteran actor told Closer in June 2018 that she’s still in the process of learning life’s many lessons.

“I look at my life now and think, I’m on a TV show, I run a foundation, I run a household, I’m a mom, I’m a wife, I’m a lot of things,” Mariska gushes, referring to her three kids with husband Peter Hermann. “I’m learning to be present with where I am. The truth is we have to live the journey, right? And that’s what I’ve learned.”

She added, “I’ve learned to lean in to the sharp edges. There has been a lot of darkness. But on the other side, things can be so bright. What have I learned from Olivia? Having hope, you know? Stamina. Fierce protection. Never giving up no matter what.”

When she was named one of the Glamour Women of the Year in 2021, Mariska looked back at her life and shared a message to her younger self.

“People ask you that question, ‘What would you say to your younger self?’ And I think for me, I would have grabbed that little girl’s hand and said, ‘Everything is going to be OK. Trust me. Trust me. Everything’s going to be OK.’” she shared, noting that she life “has been a journey in healing.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Mariska’s transformation over the years.