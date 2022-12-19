Skincare is a science. It takes lots of experimentation to figure out a routine that helps your skin look and feel its best. If your medicine cabinet is stocked with lotions, serums, masks, and face rollers from years of trying to find a routine that works — we feel for you, and we’ve been there.



There are few experiences more discouraging than buying a skincare product and not seeing any results … or, worse, experiencing irritation and breakouts.

The truth is that everyone’s skin is different, and what works for some people won’t work for others. External factors like the weather and internal factors like hormones, diet, and hydration levels all have a huge impact on your skin’s appearance. When building a skincare routine, you’re essentially trying to hit a moving target.

That’s why our ears perk up when we hear about a brand helping people with all sorts of skin types and conditions. Sounds too good to be true? Think again.

Gleamin is the ultra-popular online skincare brand that is getting lots of well-deserved hype, all thanks to its Vitamin C turmeric facemask. This mask is doing wonders for people’s acne, dark spots, and skin brightness — and it might just be the answer to skin’s stubborn spots.



Keep reading to see some of the incredible results customers are raving about, or head to Gleamin’s site and try out Gleamin’s Vitamin C Clay Mask for yourself today.

How Gleamin’s Turmeric Facemask Went Viral

All Natural Ingredients

Gleamin’s commitment to natural ingredients sets it apart from other brands. Their products are filled with superfoods and plants sourced from the Australian outback that can fight dryness, clogged pores, and a dull complexion.

The Vitamin C clay mask is their star product, due in no small part to its ultra-powerful natural ingredients. A quick spin through their label will show you why this mask is different from others:

Yellow Clay : The base of this mask is made with real yellow kaolin clay, which naturally exfoliates, buffs, and removes toxins from the skin.



Turmeric and Aloe Vera: For Gleamin founder Jordan Smyth, aloe vera was a big part of his long-awaited skincare routine, so it’s no surprise you can find it in the mask. Together, turmeric and aloe vera hydrate and soothe the skin with their anti-inflammatory properties.

Kakadu Plum, Finger Lime Caviar, and Desert Lime: These last ingredients may sound a little exotic. They’re all native to the Australian outback and give skin a boost of Vitamin C, helping to even tone, brighten, and firm.

By skipping harsh chemicals, you’re giving your skin its best chance at achieving a clean and balanced state. It’s incredible what these ingredients can do, and it’s all thanks to Mother Nature.

Jaw-Dropping Results

Gleamin’s commitment to using natural, safe ingredients is impressive — but what’s even more impressive is what this mask is doing for people. It’s effective, nourishing, and starts to help the skin’s appearance even after one application.



One customer named Jade S. said, “This is like getting a mini facial at home! I apply two times per week, and my skin is nearly perfect now.”

If you’ve been around the block with skincare, then you know how much regular facials cost and how quickly those prices add up.

Gleamin’s clay mask is designed to be used two to three times a week. It comes in a jar with its own brush for easy application. With twelve to fifteen applications in each jar, if you use the mask two times a week, each jar will last well over a month and a half.

At $39.99 a jar, that’s only three bucks per application. Now compare that to a facial at your closest facial bar or spa … Not too shabby, right?



Gleamin’s clay face mask offers stunning results at a fraction of the cost of facial services with only natural ingredients.

That’s a win-win-win in our books, but don’t just take our word for it — check out Gleamin’s site, and try this game-changing face mask for yourself.

People Are Raving About Their Results

A quick peruse through Gleamin’s reviews proves that their formula is helping the health and appearance of faces belonging to so many different types of people.



In fact, in their consumer trial, 86% of participants said that their skin appearance improved after just one use. 93% said the mask helped fade dark spots and age spots. And 100% said the mask helped their skin look more radiant. Those are some pretty compelling statistics for a brand-new formula that only takes ten minutes to apply and see results.

On that note, let’s get into the many ways in which this clay facemask can do wonders for stubborn and frustrating skin conditions.

Minimized Dark Spots and Acne Scars

It’s a common story: Adults who struggled with acne or didn’t wear enough sunscreen in their youth find that while they may have found the right routine now, the scars and effects of their earlier skin days are, well, leaving a mark.



Dark spots and acne scars are some of the most difficult skin features to minimize. And while there’s truly nothing wrong with having some blemishes — part of Gleamin’s mission is to normalize skin texture and encourage its customers to find their confidence from within — many people are looking for solutions that even their skin tone and reduce spots.



On that front, Gleamin is truly an all-star product.



The anti-inflammatory properties found in the turmeric and aloe vera are uniquely effective at helping to fade dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

Purifies Skin and Unclogs Pores

What’s great about Gleamin’s ingredients is not just what they can do for the appearance of your skin but how they revitalize the skin itself. In addition to helping with scars, it’s also a great treatment for helping to prevent acne and breakouts.



One customer, Ana S., loves the mask, saying it has “really helped me tremendously with my acne, dark spots, and little bumps on my face.”



You know those bumps that aren’t pimples but just seem impossible to get rid of? You might have them on your forehead. Yeah, Gleamin’s clay facemask can help with those.



The kaolin clay removes dirt from the skin, unclogs pores, and frees them of acne-causing oil and dirt. The light exfoliating properties from the clay itself gently buff the skin, increasing circulation to the surface of your face, which improves blood flow and strengthens the skin.

Rejuvenates Face and Brightens

Everyone is looking for that glowy, dewy skin tone these days, and we’re happy to say that Gleamin’s facemask can help with that too.

The boost of Vitamin C and antioxidants — which comes from the Kakadu Plum, Finger Lime Caviar, and Desert Lime — helps moisturize and rejuvenate the skin, improving firmness and giving you that glowy finish.

97% of customers who tried Gleamin’s yellow clay facemask over the course of three weeks found that they were more confident in their skin at the end of the trial.

Trenora P. says she loves the mask for its natural ingredients: “[It] makes my skin soft, clears dark spots and acne, leaving my skin with a glow. Younger looking. Gleamin will always be part of my regular regiment.”

With so many five-star reviews, a standout consumer trial, and an ingredients label full of natural, clean, and dermatologist-approved ingredients, Gleamin is transforming skincare for men and women of all backgrounds and skin types.

From the Australian Outback To Your Skincare Routine

A lot of brands claim to have a miracle-working formula that will transform your skin. Not all of those brands have the reviews to back it up. Gleamin’s social media pages and website are absolutely stacked with five-star reviews and testimonials.

Their clean ingredients are proven to help improve the appearance of the skin, restore firmness, reduce dark spots, and prevent acne. If you really want your skin to glow from within, we can’t recommend this clay facemask enough.



One review on Gleamin’s site simply says, “Just buy it, baby girl.” We couldn’t have put it better ourselves.

If you’re interested in seeing what the Vitamin C turmeric facemask can do for your complexion, check it out on Gleamin’s website.

You can buy one jar to try it for $39.99. If you like it, you can subscribe at a lower price, so you get fresh jars delivered straight to you when you need them and save some bucks while doing it.