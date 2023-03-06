Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Buying gifts is one of the most fun things you can do for someone. Some people, however, seem to either have everything already or are likely to get it for themselves before you can beat them to the punch. So what does one get for the person who has everything? That answer may vary depending on the person, but one thing is certain. No one actually has everything, and you may need to think a little deeper to discover new brands, gadgets, and self care products that even a chronic shopper hasn’t stumbled across yet.

The reality is that even for the person who seems to have every type of product, it’s likely that they have their go to brands that they rarely step out of. That’s when an expert gift giver can come in with one of the following items for a truly great gift for someone who seems to own everything already. Keep reading to learn more!

New Phone Plan

We realize that of course, whoever you’re buying a gift for probably already has a phone plan. However, most of us gear towards one of the handful of major cellular companies that dominate the market. Cheaper phone plans with the same service are easy to find, however, you just have to be aware of the smaller companies offering better deals and better customer service. Mobile plans by Red Pocket are more affordable and run on the same networks as major providers. This is a no brainer for the person who has everything!

Custom Accessories

If the person you’re buying a gift for is an avid shopper and thrifter, chances are they appreciate quirky accessories to go with their many outfits. Custom lapel pins by Lapels Pins and Coins are a unique way to get someone something that not only they don’t have, but no one has. You can design your own pins to get something that is uniquely representative of the person’s interests.

New Dog Bowls

Wild One

For a pet owner, life can get crazy. Especially if the pet they own is a dog. Dogs are wonderful companions, but can be a lot of work and require a lot of items to make sure their dog has a comfortable and happy life. When life gets crazy, we can forget to check on small things like the state of their feeding dishes. Wild One dog bowls are durable, sleek, and a wonderful extra item to have in case their current bowl is dirty or just getting old.

Supplements for a Youthful Glow

Sometimes the best thing you can do for someone isn’t an item at all, it’s a chance to feel stronger and healthier than they did the day before. Collagen powder from Orgain contains high quality collagen, a substance that can help support youthful skin and stronger, healthier hair. Collagen is becoming an extremely popular supplement for its potential benefits in providing a youthful sparkle to your skin over time. This is a great gift to give someone who seems to have a stocked pantry already!

Comfortable Homewear

Johnny Was

If the person you’re buying a gift for likes a good lazy sunday at home, then you may want to consider getting them something comfortable to wear at home for those cozy self care days. A Kimono by Johnny Was is a comfortable, lightweight, traditional Japanese garment that is great for wearing at home as a robe, or open for a more relaxed feeling. Typically they are made from soft material like silk so the person you know who has everything can feel as comfortable as possible.

Education About Vitamins

If they truly have every product you can think of, then maybe they will benefit from some helpful knowledge. Many people who take vitamins do so out of assumption. But there are tell tale signs that will point you toward which vitamins are the best to take and when to take them. Help them out by showing them the best time to take vitamins from Ritual so they can have a better understanding about what to put in their bodies and when. It is totally possible to overdo it on vitamin intake, which can have adverse affects in the long run.

Perfume

Editorialist

Perfume is a great gift for most people, but you’ll want to be careful when exploring the perfume market. Most products are skewed to lean toward binary personalities of masculine and feminine. These scents may not be for everyone, which is why it’s a good idea to take a look at the replica perfume dossier by Editorialist. This will give you a sense of a line of perfume that is meant to be unisex and offer more variety and subtlety to their scents.

Replace Soda Habits

Is the person you’re buying a gift for a fan of tasty sodas? Soda contains large amounts of sugar and other additives that simply aren’t good for our stomachs or bodies. For the soda fan that needs to find a new fun drink to cut down on sugary drinks, check out the options for healthy soda from Olipop. These probiotic sodas come in all kinds of classic flavors, are delicious, and are much healthier than their sugary counterparts.

Exercise Classes

The cost of membership to gyms is one of things that causes people to avoid going. For the person who has everything but needs to increase their exercise routine, consider gifting them a gift card for exercise classes with Classpass. This allows them to choose from a variety of classes in their area and can bring the excitement back into developing an exercise routine.

Cut Down on Plastic Use

Plastic waste is one of the biggest that we all contribute to. Water bottles being a particularly big offender creating plastic waste. For anyone that tends to use plastic bottles, consider gifting them a reusable bottle by Hydroflask. These water bottles will absolutely increase anyones water intake while saving tons of money and waste on plastic bottles. In addition, they are quite hefty and tend to last a very long time.

Conclusion

Shopping for the person who has everything can be tricky. Ultimately, it comes down to the specific person’s habits and trends when it comes to shopping for themselves. The best thing you can do is do a little bit of digging to see what they actually need rather than getting them something they already own or won’t have a use for. This guide will, however, give you an idea of what direction to go in. Good luck and have fun shopping!