True Swifties know that Taylor Swift named one of her cats Olivia Benson after Mariska Hargitay’s character on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and now, Mariska has returned the favor.

The actress, 59, posted a photo of an adorable Siamese cat on Instagram with the caption, “Karma is a Cat @taylorswift Meet Karma. My Cat. #MeAndKarmaVibeLikeThat #AndIKeepMySideOfMyPawClean #KarmaIsACat”

It didn’t take long for the comment section to erupt in excitement from Swifties and they produced more than a fair share of clever Taylor-related and Law & Order-related puns.

A Mariska stan account wrote, “Claw & Order,” while Boston meteorologist Tevin Wooten chimed in with, “Sweet like JUSTICE…Karma is a queen!”

Even the Today Show got in on the puns and wrote, “karma is my meowfriend.”

Others were just simply excited to see Taylor, 33, and Mariska’s friendship still going strong.

“So Taylor named her cat Olivia Benson and now Mariska names her cat Karma. I LIVE FOR THIS FRIENDSHIP,” added a fan.

Mariska Hargitay/Instagram

Mariska and Taylor have been open about their friendship, and earlier this year, Mariska described the “Cruel Summer” singer as “pure magic” to Entertainment Tonight at the WMC Women’s Media Awards in New York City on October 19.

Mariska also walked the red carpet along with her 12-year-old daughter, Amaya ​Hermann, at the Eras movie premiere.

“I see how it affects my daughter and she cries and just opens up like a flower,” Mariska told reporters. “And [I see] how meaningful it is, and I’m grateful to be part of it and watch that journey.”

She continued, “It’s been so beautiful [to see] how she gracefully walked through her journey and allowed herself to evolve and truly step into her power pose, her talent and all of her glory. And she’s got quite a bit of it … I think she is a magicmaker.”

Taylor’s love for Law & Order runs deep and she shared a clip in 2015 of her introducing her cat, Olivia, to Mariska.

“This is Olivia Benson meeting Olivia Benson, and um, things are going well so far,” joked Taylor in the since-deleted video.

Taylor also featured Mariska in her video for her song “Bad Blood,” which ended up winning Video of the Year at the 2015 Video Music Awards. Later, Mariska congratulated Taylor on her win in a sweet Instagram post.

That same year, Mariska penned a glowing tribute to Taylor after she landed on the Time 100 list.

“I’m amazed at how much earned wisdom Taylor threads into her work. She seems tuned in to the greater good, and she embraces — thoughtfully and authentically — the chance to contribute to the world. I’m always trying to find the best words to talk to my kids (and myself) about growing up, but you can’t top her beautifully articulated advice. The haters are gonna hate, but, well, shake it off. She illuminates our inner music that lets us dance to our own beat,” Mariska wrote.