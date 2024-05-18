While Taylor Swift attended many of Travis Kelce’s football games during the 2023-2024 season, he also stepped up as a supportive boyfriend by going to many of her Eras tour concerts. Which concerts has Travis attended?

Kansas City, Missouri

The first time Travis saw Taylor in concert was before they even met. He caught the Eras tour when the “Cruel Summer” singer performed at the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in July 2023.

Several weeks after the concert, Travis revealed on his “New Heights” podcast that he hoped to ask Taylor out by giving her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. However, he wasn’t able to connect with her at the concert.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he told brother Jason Kelce on the podcast, jokingly adding that he “took it personal” when he wasn’t allowed to go backstage.

Shortly after he shared the admission, Taylor heard about his attempt and they started dating that summer.

Buenos Aires, Argentina

The second time Travis attended the Eras tour was when Taylor performed in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in November 2023. While the tight end wasn’t able to catch most of her 2023 shows due to his busy football schedule, he was able to make a quick trip to South America during his team’s bye week.

Not only did the concert mark the first time he saw Taylor perform as his girlfriend, but Travis also got to spend quality time with her father, Scott Swift, during the show. The duo were spotted enjoying the concert together in the VIP box, while Taylor embraced Travis with a hug and kiss at the end of the show.

Sydney, Australia

Less than two weeks after Travis won his third Super Bowl, he traveled to Sydney, Australia, to cheer on Taylor from a suite.

He reflected on the trip during a February episode of “New Heights,” recounting his experience of visiting a zoo with Taylor and her opening act, Sabrina Carpenter.

“Saw a tiger sitting up in a treehouse. That s–t was f–king sweet, ain’t gonna lie. Saw a lion close up,” Travis shared. “Dude, when you hear that [roar] — ‘cause I had Taylor take a picture — it just was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’”

Singapore

Travis continued to show support for Taylor by attending two of her shows in Singapore in March 2024.

“The architecture’s crazy,” the Ohio native said about the trip on “New Heights,” adding that he had fun seeing “the world’s largest greenhouse” and getting to taste “some lovely Singapore food.”

Paris, France

After Taylor took a two month break from her Eras tour, she kicked off the European leg in Paris, France, on May 9, 2024. However, Travis didn’t make an appearance until her final Paris show on May 12, 2024. During the concert, Travis was spotted dancing in a suite with friends Ross Travis, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

Don Arnold/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Meanwhile, the “Enchanted” singer gave her boyfriend many shout-outs throughout the show. In addition to announcing it was their 87th stop on the Eras tour – which happens to be Travis’ football jersey number – Taylor wore red and yellow to represent the Chiefs during the 1989 set. She continued to reference Travis when she sang “The Alchemy” as one of the concert’s surprise songs, which is rumored to be about him.

Following the concert, Travis gushed about the show during the May 15, 2024, episode of “New Heights.”

“It was fun. It was a blast,” he shared. “I had a blast at Tay’s show. Her new rendition of the Eras tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department [set]. A handful of those songs [are] in the new show, which means there’s a new segment and new lights and new dancing, new everything to the f–king show. I suggest everybody get out there and see [it]. It is absolutely unbelievable.”