Fans were blown away by the seemingly close bond between Travis Kelce and girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s dad, Scott Swift, during her Buenos Aires, Argentina, Eras tour stop, and now the NFL star has revealed how he met her beloved father.

During the Wednesday, November 15, episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce, Travis, 34, revealed he had met Scott, 71, in person the night before when they dined together with Taylor at hotspot Elena.

It was there that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end managed to get the longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan to switch out his tour lanyard to one reflecting the 2023 Super Bowl champions.

“I might have persuaded him at dinner the night before, when I met him,” Travis told Eagles star Jason, who chided Taylor’s dad, “What are we doing, Scott? You’re gonna let this man’s devilish good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous.”

Travis and Scott became fast friends as he revealed Taylor’s dad is “a huge football guy.”

“He played college ball, I believe a year at Hawaii and then a year or two — I forget how long — he was at Delaware,” Travis continued, adding Scott played linebacker and center, which is the same position Jason plays, to which he responded, “We’re going to have to get together and talk some center shop one day.”

Taylor’s fans went wild during her November 11 concert when Travis and Scott were seen bonding in a VIP tent after the Ohio native flew in two days prior via a private jet to be with the singer as she kicked off her South American Eras tour leg.

During the show Travis attended, Taylor changed the lyrics in “Karma” to include a shoutout to her man, singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

In video taken by fans, the pro athlete put his hands to his face in shock, beaming as red fireworks went off around the stadium in honor of the line. Scott turned to give Travis a high-five, but he was too blown away to notice.

Jason called out his younger brother as he “left Scott hanging,” which Travis acknowledged was a big miss on his part.

“Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize big guy,” he responded. “Man, I missed that. I never miss a high-five, too. Big high-five guy. It’s the most electric thing you can do at an event and so, sorry Mr. Swift.”

Taylor has already bonded with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, and dad, Ed, as she’s sat with them in skyboxes while attending Chiefs games.