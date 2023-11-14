Travis Kelce already seems super comfortable with Taylor Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, after the two were spotted dancing next to one another while Taylor performed “Vigilante S–t” in Argentina. The NFL star threw his hands up while Scott swayed beside him in the VIP tent causing fans to squeal in excitement. Scott, who is a well-known Philadelphia Eagles fan, even changed up his Eagles lanyard for one boasting the Chiefs instead.

Travis’ reactions throughout the show flooded social media over the November 9 weekend. Fans were especially elated when Taylor, 33, changed the lyrics to her song “Karma,” singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” Her backup dancers lit up as she sang the line and a shot of Travis, 34, showed Scott, 71, opening his mouth in shock and nudging Travis on the shoulder. The crowd also went wild.

Another clip from a fan featured Travis chanting along with the crowd singing, “Olè! Olè, olè, olè! Tay-lor! Tay-lor!” Scott was also seen capturing the moment on his own phone. In another video, fans screamed as Taylor ran into Travis’ arms after the show, threw her hands around his neck and planted a kiss on his lips.

The tight end skipped the first show in order to attend his teammate Patrick Mahomes’ charity gala. Travis initially arrived in Buenos Aires on November 8 to watch Taylor perform on night 2, but the show was postponed due to weather.

Swifties are all in on Travis and Taylor’s relationship, and many believe that the couple hanging out with each other’s parents is a big sign that things are serious between them. Taylor was first seen rubbing elbows with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, during the September 24 Chiefs game.

Fans aren’t the only ones who think the couple is more serious than her past boyfriends. One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton said she thinks that Travis will pop the question by May 2024.

“They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas….and then these babies are gonna be engaged by May,” Hilarie, 41, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, November 12.

Neither Travis nor Taylor have officially confirmed their relationship yet, but many suspect the announcement is right around the corner. They’ve been seen enjoying date nights together ​in NYC, Kansas City and Argentina and Taylor was spotted hanging out with the Kansas City Chiefs WAGs in November. Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, even made their friendship Instagram official on November 8. It seems likely the next move is for either the singer or the football star to hard launch their relationship on social.