Jelly Roll Reveals the Reason He Only Wears Socks Once

Jelly Roll made a confession ahead of the 59th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards and admitted that there are some clothing particularities he has, like only wearing a pair of socks once before tossing them out.

“Can I tell you a frivolous habit I have? Don’t judge me for this, y’all. I promise I grew up very humble, but I only wear socks once. I buy socks in bulk … It’s the most frivolous thing I’ve done with my success,” the “Son of a Sinner” artist, 39, told Audacy on Wednesday, May 15. “I’m sorry, I hope I didn’t let nobody down with that, but when you’re fat, you can’t have stinky feet too, so you gotta have fresh socks!”

Jelly is up for four grabs at the ​ACM Awards for Single of the Year (“Need A Favor”), Music Event of the Year (“Save Me” feat Lainey Wilson), Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year. Not only is the country star possibly going to sweep the event, but these are his first ACM nominations.

The Tennessee native also opened up about the possibility of receiving his first ACM with the outlet and was still seemingly in shock about his recognition.

“My first thought was, ‘You been nominated four times, what could I have done that justified four nominations?!’” Jelly recalled. “The Entertainer of the Year, that’s crazy talk … I just couldn’t wrap my head around being nominated four times. Before I even seen what the four noms were, I seen the stat that it was the first time someone went from zero nominations to Entertainer of the Year nomination since Billy Ray Cyrus in 1993.”

Jelly has received endless flowers recently and was honored at his former high school earlier this month after being banned as a student. The “Wild Ones” artist’s wife, Bunnie Xo, shared a video of the heartwarming visit at Antioch High School via TikTok on Monday, May 13, and shared a sweet message in the caption.

“They told my husband he would never be allowed back into his high school when he was younger,” the “Dumb Blonde” podcast host, 44, wrote.

Bunnie also shared her point of view of the experience in the text of the video.

“Last week I got to watch him walk the halls again, perform & be welcomed by the kids & teachers,” she shared. “The love and giving back that they showed my husband was the sweetest thing ever to watch.”