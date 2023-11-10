Travis Kelce skipped Taylor Swift’s opening concert for the Argentina leg of the Eras ​tour, but it was for a good cause! Instead of jetting down to South America, Travis decided to support his teammate Patrick Mahomes at the 15 and Mahomies charity gala.

“And just this week, in our victory over the Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, Travis Kelce became the all-time leading receiver in Kansas City Chiefs history,” Mitch Holthus, the voice of the Chiefs, said in a video clip shared via the 15 and Mahomies official Instagram Story on Thursday, November 9 . Travis, 34, stood up from a table where he was sitting Patrick, 28, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and bowed and waved as the crowd cheered.

During the ​Wednesday, November 8 episode of the podcast “New Heights,” which Travis hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs player hinted that he might head to Argentina to see Taylor in concert.

“No, not really. I might just say ‘f–k it’ and just go somewhere nice,” Travis said. “I don’t know. … My skin’s getting real pale, so I gotta go somewhere sunny.”

Jason, 36, asked, “Somewhere south?”

“Closer to the equator,” Travis replied, “South of the equator.”

Marcelo Endelli / Getty

That’s all it took for Swifties to begin theorizing that the former reality TV star really meant he was planning to see Taylor, 33, in Argentina, but it looks like plans changed. However, that doesn’t mean Travis won’t show up for another concert for the South American leg of the “Cruel Summer” singer’s tour. She’s scheduled to perform two more nights in Buenos Aires before heading to Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil.

Plus, with the holidays coming up, Travis and Taylor are reportedly making plans to spend plenty of time together.

“They want to spend as much time together as possible, but managing family and work obligations is going to make it tricky,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “This holiday madness could be the first big test of their relationship.” But then again, the source added, “They’re so smitten, they’re willing to jump through hoops to be together. No matter what, this will be a memorable holiday season.”

Taylor has been spotted at multiple Kansas City Chiefs games this season, plus, Brittany, 28, recently made her and Taylor’s friendship Instagram official. On ​November 8, the former soccer player posted photos of Taylor and herself, along with some of the other Chiefs WAGs, enjoying a night out in New York City.

Before that, fans had noticed that Brittany didn’t follow Taylor on Instagram, which caused some grumbling among the Swifties.