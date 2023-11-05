Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes reunited for a girls’ night out in New York City on Saturday, November 4. With their guys, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, overseas in Germany for a football game, the ladies hit the town with Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner and Selena Gomez.

The “Bejeweled” singer, 33, looked stunning in a gray skirt, black top and thigh-high boots, while Brittany, 28, rocked a blue jumpsuit and white jacket. They held hands as they exited a restaurant and Taylor also linked arms with her longtime bestie Selena, 31, during the outing. Sophie, 27, and Gigi, 28, were close behind.

Taylor and Brittany became fast friends after Taylor started dating Travis, 34, earlier this year. Taylor has attended four of Travis’ football games and often sits with her fellow WAG Brittany in the stands. During the Chiefs’ October 22 game against the Los Angeles Rams, the ladies even made up their own celebratory handshake and went viral when they performed it after a touchdown.

Getty

It’s unclear exactly when Taylor and Travis started dating, but they went public with their relationship when she showed up at his September 24 game in Kansas City. The romance began sometime after Travis publicly admitted that he wanted to give Taylor his phone number when he attended her Eras tour concert in early July. Although he didn’t get to meet Taylor at the time, they were able to connect sometime in the weeks that followed.

The Eras tour has been on hiatus since August but will pick up again in Argentina on Thursday, November 9. Taylor and Travis will likely have to spend Thanksgiving apart, as she will be performing in Brazil the day after the holiday and he has a football game that Sunday. However, a source told Life & Style that the pop star is “considering flying home” to be with her new man and his family for the occasion, even though “it would be incredibly hectic.”

While Taylor has not publicly spoken about the relationship, Travis has dropped some tidbits on his “New Heights” podcast and in interviews. Most recently, he was asked for an update about his romance with Taylor during a press conference on November 3. “The latest status is that I got to see her last week,” he shared. A reporter also asked Travis if he was “in love” with Taylor, but he decided not to answer that one. “I’m going to keep my personal relationship personal,” he insisted.

Travis and the Chiefs play the Miami Dolphins in Germany on Sunday, November 5.