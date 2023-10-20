Catching up with her besties! Taylor Swift has been making headlines recently for her romantic outings with Travis Kelce, but the pop star also carved out some time to meet up with close pals Selena Gomez, Zoë Kravitz, and Miles Teller’s wife, Keleigh Sperry.

Taylor, 33, was photographed at Sushi Park in West Hollywood on Thursday, October 19, looking casual in a white sheer top with a black tank underneath and jeans. She laughed, smiled, and even shared a side hug with Selena, 31, who sported jeans and a black top with a matching jacket. The longtime besties were seen walking with Zoë, 34, who wore a black jacket and a slicked-back bun, and Keleigh, 31, who coordinated with the group in black pants, a matching shirt and a white jacket.

Zoë and Taylor, who have been friends since 2016, were last spotted together at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding on August 20, along with Zoë’s boyfriend, Channing Tatum. Meanwhile, Taylor and Selena — whose friendship dates all the way back to 2008 when they were dating Joe and Nick Jonas, respectively — previously reunited at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12. The two pop stars posed for some photos together, and Selena couldn’t resist sharing one online to poke fun at herself.

“She looks stunning, and I look constipated,” Selena joked about a photo of Taylor laughing as they were mid-hug.

Mega Agency

The gal pals also got together for a 4th of July party over the summer with Haim sisters Este, Danielle and Alana. Taylor shared a series of photos from their day of fun on Instagram on July 7.

“Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies. See you tonight Kansas Cityyy,” the “Cruel Summer” singer captioned the post.

Little did Taylor know that she wouldn’t exactly be an “independent girly” anymore after that night. Kansas City Chiefs player Travis, 34, attended her Eras tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium on July 7, where he wanted to gift Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, as he revealed on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce a few weeks later. Though he didn’t actually get the chance to give her the bracelet, a source exclusively told Life & Style in September that she thought the attempt was “adorable” and got in contact with Travis.

The two all but confirmed their romance on September 24 when Taylor stopped by Arrowhead Stadium again, this time to support Travis as the Chiefs played against the Chicago Bears. Travis and Taylor then took off in his convertible for an afterparty.

Since then, Taylor has attended two more Chiefs games — one on October 1 in New Jersey and another on October 12 in Kansas City — and spent Travis’ birthday with him in K.C. on October 6. The hot new couple was also photographed holding hands as they attended the Saturday Night Live afterparty in the early hours of October 15. A source exclusively told Life & Style that they “seemed to really be enjoying each other, even kissing throughout the night.” Hours later, Travis and Taylor reunited for a dinner date in New York City.