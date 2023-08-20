Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s Wedding Was a Star-Studded Affair: See All Their Celeb Guests

Singer and songwriter Jack Antonoff married longtime love actress Margaret Qualley on Saturday, August 20, in what can only be described as the wedding of the year.

While Jack and Margaret – who began dating in mid-2021 – have managed to keep their relationship on the down low, they went public by stepping out at Critics Choice Awards followed by the Grammy Awards in March and April 2022, respectively. By May of that year, Jack had popped the question, with Margaret subtly confirming the news via Instagram saying, “Oh I love him.”

The weekend-long affair took place in New Jersey’s Long Beach Island and pulled in some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Taylor Swift, who has collaborated with Jack numerous times over the years, caused quite the frenzy after arriving at the couple’s rehearsal dinner at Black Whale Bar & Fish the night before. Swarms of Swifties gathered outside the restaurant hoping to get a glimpse of the “Midnights” artist as she exited the party.

The “You Need to Calm Down” singer is just one of the many A-listers who showed up to support the newlyweds, however.