Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift packed on the PDA while attending the Saturday Night Live afterparty, Life & Style can exclusively confirm.

“Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying each other, even kissing throughout the night,” the insider exclusively shares.

After both Travis, 34, and Taylor, 33, made surprise appearances on the season 49 premiere of SNL, the new couple couldn’t keep their hands off of each other at the show’s afterparty in the early hours of Sunday, October 15, at Catch Steak in New York City.

“Everyone was in a great mood and having a great time,” another insider tells Life & Style. “Taylor was seen chatting it up with the night’s musical guest, Ice Spice, and her friends.”

However, Taylor and Travis were not the only new couple to make an appearance. Host Pete Davidson was also joined by his girlfriend, Madelyn Cline, who “seemed to be enjoying each other and having fun with the group,” the initial inside shares.

The comedian, 29, and Outer Banks star, 25, are also a relatively new couple and were first linked in September.

Taylor and Travis attended the party together amid their budding romance. After the Kansas City Chiefs player revealed he was interested in Taylor by admitting he failed to give her his phone number on a friendship bracelet during a July stop on her Eras tour, rumors began to circulate that they made contact in September.

Travis later revealed he invited the “Cruel Summer” singer to watch him play at Arrowhead Stadium during an appearance on ​”The Pat McAfee Show.” Fans were left in shock when she took him up on the offer and attended the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears alongside his mother, Donna Kelce, on September 24.

One week later, Taylor continued to show her interest in Travis by cheering him on at the Chiefs’ game against the New York Jets on October 1 with her A-list friends including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sabrina Carpenter and Sophie Turner.

After skipping the Chiefs game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 8, the “Enchanted” singer was spotted back at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, October 12, to watch Travis’ team play the Denver Broncos.

While Taylor and Travis’ romance is still relatively new, a source previously told Life & Style in September that the Super Bowl champ is “completely smitten” with the “Cardigan” singer.

“She tried to play coy at first to feel him out and see how serious he was. It didn’t last long, though,” the insider said about the early days of their relationship. “She liked that he was into her and wanted to give her a bracelet with his number — she thought that was adorable.”

Meanwhile, the source added that Travis “likes that when you take all the fame, glitz and glam away, Taylor is pretty down to earth.” The insider continued, “She laughs easily and they both have a similar sense of humor.”

Travis seems to see a lot of potential in the “Long Live” singer and is “already telling certain friends that Taylor could be the one.”