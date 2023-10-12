Taylor Swift has a busy weekend ahead of her with the premiere of her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie, but that didn’t stop her from showing up to support rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce at another Kansas City Chiefs game.

The pop star, 33, was spotted arriving at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, October 12, where the Chiefs played against the Denver Broncos. The NFL’s official social media issued her a warm welcome, and she was videoed walking into the stadium in a cute black skirt, booties and Kansas City Chiefs jacket.

Travis, 34, was questionable to play in the game against the Broncos after he injured his ankle during the Sunday, October 8, game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, although he returned to the field that night after some x-rays. The tight end revealed on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce on Wednesday, October 11, that he “rolled” his ankle on the turf.

Though Taylor did not attend the Vikings game, she was present in Arrowhead Stadium’s box alongside Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, when the Chiefs played against the Chicago Bears on September 24. Travis and Taylor drove off together in his convertible after the game and reportedly spent the night flirting with each other at a restaurant celebration with his family and friends. A week later, Taylor showed up at MetLife Stadium in New York to watch the Chiefs play against the Jets on October 1. In lieu of the Vikings game on October 8, Taylor reportedly spent a “chill night” with Travis two days earlier in Kansas City to quietly celebrate his birthday, a source told Us Weekly.

Getty Images

Taylor’s appearance at the Broncos game came on the heels of the Los Angeles premiere of her Eras tour film on Wednesday night. Though many fans wanted to see Travis there, he was not present at the event. However, the pop star is expected to attend the New York premiere this weekend, so there’s still a chance for him to make a guest appearance.

Taylor and Travis’ romance has become a hot topic among football and pop culture fans alike. It all started when Travis attended her Eras tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium in July and wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. Unfortunately, as he revealed on his podcast, he was unable to make his move because Taylor didn’t visit with fans at the show.

Still, when Taylor heard about his attempt, she “thought it was adorable” and arranged a secret date with him, a source exclusively told Life & Style in September.

Though Travis and Taylor have played coy about their romance, the football player opened up about the experience of having her at the Bears game.

“I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, you know, the friends and family. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in a great light,” he told his brother on their podcast on September 27. “To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom. To see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there, that s–t was absolutely hysterical, and it was definitely a game I’ll remember that’s for damn sure.”