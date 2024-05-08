Taylor Swift’s Squad Woes: The Singer’s BFFs With Bad Blood

Taylor Swift is as famous for her girl squad as she is for her music. But having such a large group of pals comes with a lot of drama.

“Not everyone gets along,” a source close to the 34-year-old singer tells Life & Style. “Some of them can’t stand each other. A few have even dated the same guy! It’s a lot for Taylor to ​navigate at times, but she’s become skilled at keeping those friendships separate while also making sure that all of her friends feel valued.”

They may be Taylor’s closest friends, but Selena Gomez and Blake Lively aren’t exactly best buds themselves. In fact, the source says that Selena is actually somewhat suspicious of Blake.

“Selena feels like Blake is always trying to get photographed with Taylor when they hang out,” notes the source. “She questions how genuine Blake is.”

There’s also issues between Lena Dunham and singer Lorde. After Lena and Jack Antonoff split in 2018, the music producer reportedly cozied up to his and Taylor’s mutual pal, Lorde.

“Lena felt like she crossed the line,” the source says of the “Royals” singer.

On top of that, the insider reveals that all is not well in the Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter camp. Taylor and Olivia became friends after her debut single, “Drivers License,” dominated the charts in 2021. The song is said to be about ex Joshua Bassett moving on with Sabrina, who recently opened for the pop star on her Eras Tour.