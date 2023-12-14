Inside Taylor Swift’s 34th Birthday Party, Including Who Attended and if Travis Kelce Was There

Taylor Swift turned 34 on Wednesday, December 13, and her celebrity friends were there to wish her a Happy Birthday in a big way with a party in New York City.

Earlier in the day, paparazzi photos emerged of so many floral bouquets being delivered to Taylor’s Tribeca apartment, showing how many people wanted to let her know how special she was on her big day.

The night before, the singer had a more quiet night out on the town in New York City with a pre-birthday dinner including close pals Selena Gomez, Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry.

Boyfriend Travis Kelce wasn’t able to make it as he had a mandatory practice with the Chiefs in Kansas City ahead of their December 17 game against the New England Patriots. However, they’ll likely find a way to celebrate afterwards.

Scroll down for photos from Taylor’s epic birthday bash.