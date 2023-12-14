Taylor Swift celebrated her 34th birthday surrounded by her closest friends, but boyfriend Travis Kelce didn’t get to partake in the festivities. Why wasn’t the Kansas City Chiefs player in attendance at Taylor’s birthday party?

Why Didn’t Travis Kelce Go to Taylor Swift’s Birthday Party?

Travis’ spot on the Chiefs took priority over celebrating the “All Too Well” singer’s birthday. While she jetted off to New York City, Travis stayed back in Kansas City to prepare for the NFL team’s upcoming game against the New England Patriots by attending mandatory practices.

“The couple celebrated her birthday early with friends in Kansas City at a holiday party on Sunday,” a source revealed to People.

Will Travis Plan His Own Party for Taylor?

An insider previously revealed to Life & Style that Travis “promised” to spend her birthday with her, and while that didn’t happen, rumors swirled that the NFL player had something in the works for her birthday.

“He’s madly in love with her and can’t wait to show her how much,” the source added.

A source told Us Weekly that he wants to “throw the best party possible” for his girlfriend. The insider also added that “money is not an object” for Travis and he wants to have all of Taylor’s “close friends” involved in the bash.

The New York Post reported that Travis had a romantic dinner in the works for Taylor, which prompted some restaurants’ social media accounts to chime in with their opinions.

“He’s taking her to Chili’s,” wrote the Chili’s official account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A local barbecue joint in Kansas City lobbied for their restaurant as the location of the date and added, “Ain’t nothing more romantic than bbq.”

Where Does Travis Want to Host Taylor’s Birthday Party?

Travis allegedly wants to hold the party in New York City as opposed to Kansas City, where the two are currently staying. A source exclusively told Life & Style that Taylor flew back to stay with Travis for “a few weeks” after the South American leg of her Eras tour ended on November 27.

“Taylor and Travis are playing house. They already know they’re compatible, but living together for an extended period will be the ultimate test,” the insider shared.

“Even Taylor and Travis are surprised at how seamlessly they’ve been able to blend their lives,” the source revealed, adding that the couple already gets along well with each other’s parents. “It’s been effortless.”