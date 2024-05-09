Lainey-Wilson-Documentary-Coming-to-Hulu-Trailer-and-More

Fans are going to get to know more about country superstar Lainey Wilson‘s life story, as the “Heart Like a Truck” singer announced she has a new documentary called Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country dropping on Hulu.

When Does Lainey Wilson’s Hulu Documentary Premiere?

Lainey announced on May 6 that her doc will drop on May 29, 2924, two days after Memorial Day. It was produced by ABC News Studios and features several interviews she’s conducted, including ones with Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts.

Lainey Wilson Discusses Her Beginnings In Country Music

“I experienced a lot of rejection — a lot of heartache,” the “Watermelon Moonshine” songstress said of her early days trying to break into the industry in the trailer for her doc.

“I’m a tough woman, but it’s not easy. I have my days where you gotta do whatever you can to crawl out of those dark holes,” Lainey continued. “You’re going to feel lonely.”

For a time, she lived out of a trailer while trying to make it in the business. “I remember sitting out in this camper trailer crying my eyes out, thinking, ‘Is it ever going to happen?'” she recalled. “But Mom and Daddy didn’t raise no quitter.”

Lainey Wilson Reveals How She Initially Wasn’t Accepted ​in the Industry

“Nineteen years old, pulling up to Nashville, I was terrified,” the Baskin, Louisiana, native confessed. “I was a fish out of water. At times, I was too country for country.”

Lainey Wilson Talks About Weight Loss in Documentary

“I was scrolling on TikTok and I noticed a few videos of my butt that had gone viral. At first, I was laughing and like ‘These people ain’t right,'” she revealed. Even though Lainey’s lost 70 pounds over the years, she explained, “It don’t matter what size you are. You are beautiful.”

Lainey Wilson Shows Off Her Incredible and Unique Wardrobe

Viewers will get to take a tour of the “Country’s Cool Again” singer’s closet, where she shows off her stunning collection of bell bottom pants.

While sorting through a rack, Lainey said, “I feel like every pair of bell bottoms all come with a different story.” She then described her signature look, stating, “I do see the bell bottoms and the hat as my superhero outfit.”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson’s Accomplishments Are Highlighted

The “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” singer’s epic 2023 CMA wins as Female Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year are featured in the documentary.

“What she is doing right now is changing country music” Lainey’s pal Jelly Roll is seen saying in a red carpet interview.

At the end of the trailer, the star shared how all of her years of hard work paid off. Lainey looked into the camera and declared, “I’m proud of myself. I really am. I have worked my ass off. Now, it’s time to see what’s next.”