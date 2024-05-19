what is nick fradiani doing now american idol winner today

Nick Fradiani is returning to the American Idol stage nine years after winning the show. The season 14 winner will perform during the May 19, 2024, finale of season 22, and he’s certainly come a long way since his time on the show.

What Is American Idol’s Nick Fradiani Doing Now?

Nick is now a Broadway star! The singer is the lead star of the Broadway musical A Beautiful Noise, which is based on the life of Neil Diamond. He plays the younger version of Neil in the show.

The Connecticut native was initially cast as the alternate for the role in June 2022 during its pre-Broadway run, serving as understudy to Will Swenson. The musical premiered on Broadway in November of that year, with Nick continuing to perform on Wednesday evenings and other occasions as needed. In October 2023, Nick took over the leading role when Will left the show, which ends its Broadway run in June 2024.

While the last few years of Nick’s life have been Broadway-centric, he previously released an album called Hurricane in 2016. At the time, he was represented by Big Machine Label Group, but eventually parted ways with the label. In 2017, he released the EP Where We Left Off, followed by an independent album, Past My Past, in 2022.

What Year Did Nick Fradiani Win ‘American Idol’?

Nick won American Idol during season 24 in 2015. It was the second-to-last season of the show’s initial run on Fox before it was picked up by ABC in 2018.

“9 years ago my life totally changed. It’s been an incredible journey since May 13th of 2015,” Nick wrote in a 2024 Instagram post. “So many highs and so many lows, but @americanidol taught me so much, especially about work ethic and truly never giving up on a dream. I loved music and performing back then, but somehow that passion has grown exponentially throughout these 9 years. Sunday night I get to return to the Idol stage and perform almost a decade later. So excited to reconnect with my Idol fam!”

Who Is American Idol’s Nick Fradiani Dating?

Nick is in a relationship with fellow Broadways star Lauren Celantano. She is currently starring in Moulin Rouge.

The couple met while starring in a touring musical together. They were both in A Bronx Tale in 2019 and bonded over being “two Italians from Connecticut.”

laurenncelentano/Instagram

“We traveled the country up until COVID hit,” Nick explained in a February 2023 joint interview with Lauren. “We got shut down in March and we were starting to become more than friends and we were on an airplane. We thought we were going to have a couple weeks off and we were going back to Connecticut. So, we started dating and next month will be three years and then we never went back on tour, but we also never separated from that moment.”

Nick and Lauren share a rescue dog named Sammy. They adopted him in 2023.