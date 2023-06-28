This is … Botox? Fans of Ryan Seacrest have watched him grow up on television, from his first broadcasting gig on ESPN at 19 years old to hosting American Idol for more than 20 years. They’ve rung in every new year since 2005 with him on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, and they’ve started their weekday mornings with him on Live With Kelly and Ryan. Seeing so much of Ryan through the years, many people can’t help but notice: He doesn’t seem to age! Could this be a case of plastic surgery?

Rumors have swirled for years that Ryan has gotten every procedure under the sun, including Botox, a facelift, a nose job, an eye lift and more. In May 2020, fans speculated that Ryan had a stroke during the American Idol finale due to one eye drooping and his speech slurring. His rep quickly shut down the rumors, sharing a statement the next day.

“Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night,” the statement read, per People. “Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.”

Despite the statement, the National Enquirer later reported that an alleged source close to Ryan said the incident could have been caused by a self-administered Botox injection, which sparked even more rumors.

Fans again noticed something different about Ryan’s eyes and forehead in December 2020 when he hosted the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special. He wore a mask, but that didn’t stop viewers from commenting on his face.

“Uh, what happened to Ryan Seacrest’s face I didn’t recognize him,” one viewer tweeted.

“Am I crazy or does Ryan Seacrest look like a completely different person,” another user asked.

Some viewers blamed plastic surgery for the alleged new look, while others thought it was simply because Ryan sported a longer hairstyle at the time.

While Ryan and his rep never commented on the American Idol host getting Botox, his former Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost Kelly Ripa did offer some insight in September 2022. Kelly, who has been open about her own Botox usage, discussed the injection with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. Andy asked who received more Botox between her and Ryan.

“Oh, definitely me. I don’t think he does Botox and if he does, he and I should talk about it,” she joked.

Since Ryan has not confirmed any plastic surgery procedures, all we can do is marvel at his transformation through the years. Keep scrolling for photos of Ryan from then to now.