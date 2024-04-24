Kourtney Kardashian Postpartum Bikini Photos: Swimsuit Pictures

Lemme see Kourtney Kardashian’s postpartum bikini photos! The reality star has exuded a newfound confidence after welcoming son Rocky Thirteen Barker with husband Travis Barker in November 2023. Shortly after becoming a mother of four, Kourtney dropped back-to-back swimsuit photos and encouraged other new moms to be empowered the skin that they’re in.

“Dear new mommies, Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy, as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting,” the Kardashians alum wrote via Instagram Stories in April 2024. “I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for ​me too;) xoxo.”