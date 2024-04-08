Kourtney Kardashian poked fun at sister Kim Kardashian’s iconic earring loss during a family vacation in Turks & Caicos.

“My diamond earring came off in the ocean and it’s gone,” the Poosh founder, 44, captioned her Sunday, April 7, Instagram post.

Millionaire momager, Kris Jenner, joined in on the fun in the comments section as she spun a twist on her response, “Kourtney there are people that are dying ….”

The family had a laugh at the infamous moment when Kim, 43, lost her $75,000 during a family getaway circa Kris Humphries during season 6 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I don’t know if I showed this on our show, but Kylie [Jenner] found the earring. So, she dove in the ocean, put on goggles, found it, and then she went back and found the back of it. That’s how clear the water is in Bora Bora, so, guys, the earring has been found,” the SKIMS founder told GQ in November 2023. “It was found in 2010. If anyone’s going to Bora Bora searching for gold and diamonds, [it’s] not there.

The eldest Kardashian sister posed in a tiny bikini in the photos included in the witty-captioned post. Kourtney smiled wide as her body was halfway into the ocean water. Her upper body was exposed, which revealed her chest-barring ​string swimsuit top. The Lemme founder and Kim were accompanied by sisters Kylie and Khloé Kardashian, alongside some of their children.

Kourtney, who welcomed son Rocky Thirteen Barker with husband Travis Barker in November 2023, re-shared her post via Instagram Stories with a message typed to those also in postpartum.

“Dear new mommies, Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy, as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting,” she wrote. “And if you’re breastfeeding, that’s a whole other part of it. I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put us on to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for em too;) xoxo.”

Kourtney also shares kids Mason Disick, 14, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 9, with former longtime boyfriend Scott Disick. Additionally, she’s an amazing stepmother to Travis’ stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya and kids Landon and Alabama Barker, whom he shares with ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.