Kourtney Kardashian's Postpartum Christmas Eve Outfit

Kourtney Kardashian hopped on her sleigh and slayed her outfit at the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party more than one month after giving birth to son Rocky Thirteen. The Poosh founder looked unreal at the holiday event and she even shared how she achieved her chic postpartum look.

“When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat,” Kourtney, 44, captioned her Instagram post on Tuesday, December 26.

The Hulu star donned a black bodysuit, sheer black pantyhose and a matching floor-length fur coat with an open front slit at the celebration hosted at sister Kim Kardashian’s house. Kourtney completed the outfit with layered silver necklaces and black high heels with silver embellishments.

For those who did a double-take on the mom of four’s Instagram post: don’t worry, you weren’t the only ones.

“When you’re a baddie no matter what,” Khloé Kardashian wrote in the comment section, while Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder simply commented, “YES.”

“Definitely the most interesting to look at,” one fan gushed and another commented, “Rocky made his momma real fine.”

Kourtney and husband Travis Barker welcomed their baby boy on November 1. The Lemme founder shares kids Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and the Blink-182 drummer, 48, welcomed children Landon Barker and Alabama Barker during his relationship with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

“Kourtney is so in love,” a source exclusively told Life & Style shortly after Rocky’s birth. “There hasn’t been one minute when she hasn’t thanked her lucky stars that her baby is here and healthy.”

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star later took fans along her postpartum fitness journey when she returned to the gym seven weeks after giving birth on December 20.

“Taking it easy, no rush to pressure mamas, your body is healing, it’s not a race,” she wrote via Instagram Stories alongside a video of her walking on the treadmill. While working out by her philosophy, Kourtney started out walking 30 minutes on the treadmill at a 3.0 speed and 12 inch incline.

Four days later, the reality star shared another at-home workout video and reminded other postpartum moms to “be kind to yourself.”

“Doing the most important job in the world … being a mommy,” Kourtney wrote via Instagram Stories on December 24. “Keeping my baby alive, on demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing foods. Taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill when I can sneak them in, along with my walks outside in the stroller. Be kind to yourself.”