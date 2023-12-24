Kourtney Kardashian is easing back into an exercise routine 7 weeks after giving birth to her son Rocky. The Hulu star shared a video of herself walking on the treadmill on Saturday, December 23, and revealed the postpartum workout that she’s been doing while focusing on being the best mom she can be to her newborn.

“Doing the most important job in the world … being a mommy,” Kourtney, 44, shared. “Keeping my baby alive, on demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing foods. Taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill when I can sneak them in, along with my walks outside in the stroller. Be kind to yourself.”

The exercise update came following Kourtney’s first day back in the gym on December 20. Her workout that day was a 3.0 pace at a 12.0 incline for 30 minutes on the treadmill.

Kourtney gave birth to Rocky, her first child with Travis Barker, on November 1. She also has sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, and daughter Penelope, 11, with her ex Scott Disick.

The Poosh creator has been laying low since Rocky’s birth but shared photos of her son for the first time on December 22. One of the pictures showed Kourtney breastfeeding, while Travis, 48, held the newborn in the other images. In one of the shots, the Blink 182 drummer gazed lovingly at his wife while cuddling Rocky close to his chest. Another pic showed him planting a kiss on the little one’s cheek.

Kourtney and Travis started dating in 2020 and began trying for a baby the following year. They tried IVF ahead of their May 2022 wedding, but after several failed rounds, they eventually conceived Rocky naturally on Valentine’s Day.

“I felt really pressured and pushed into doing IVF,” Kourtney admitted in an October interview with Vogue. “It went against my intuition and I didn’t feel fully prepared for the mental or physical toll it takes. We just got pregnant naturally. It was an indescribable feeling. Shock, then super happy, fear sets in, worry, but I remembered then to have gratitude.”

In September, the reality star was rushed to the hospital and had to undergo “urgent fetal surgery” to save Rocky’s life. “That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past,” she shared. “It was terrifying.”