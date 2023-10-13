Kourtney Kardashian has gone through three pregnancies in the past, but her fourth one came with different circumstances that made her “a little bit afraid.”

“This time, unlike the other three, I was followed by a different group of doctors, who gave me many restrictions in the first months,” the Kardashians star said in an interview published on Friday, October 13. “No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine and no plane trips. Even no sex!”

Kourtney, 44, who is expecting her first child, a boy, with husband Travis Barker, said the “caution” surrounding her fourth pregnancy made her fearful in the beginning.

“In the past, I never had to be so careful. It took me a while to let go of the fear,” she continued.

On September 2, Kourtney and Travis, 47, were photographed leaving a Los Angeles hospital days after Travis left Blink-182’s European tour early due to an undisclosed family emergency. Many fans speculated that the reality TV personality had given birth. However, on September 6, Kourtney revealed via Instagram that she had an emergency fetal surgery to save her unborn son’s life.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she wrote in the caption alongside a photo of Travis’ hand holding hers. “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Kourtney, who shares son Mason, 13, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, also thanked her husband for “rushing” to her side to be with her amid her hospitalization.

“Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing,” she concluded.

Though the surgery was frightening for Kourtney and Travis, she said in her interview — which was published in Vanity Fair Italy — that the experience made her “let go” and “stop worrying.”

“Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight, and say a lot of prayers,” she said. “I feel really lucky and grateful. I have a lot of gratitude. Not that I didn’t have it before, but perhaps since it came easy to me, I took the pregnancy for granted.”

Kourtney announced her pregnancy on June 16, and the couple hosted a gender reveal party one week later. A source exclusively told Life & Style at the time that Kourt and Travis were calling the child their “miracle baby,” as the pregnancy came naturally one year after Kourtney stopped IVF treatments due to early menopause and additional side effects.

The Poosh founder has received negative comments online for getting pregnant over the age of 40. However, she told Vanity Fair that those comments “don’t affect” her.

“To those who make them, I just say: ‘How could you question God’s plan?.’ Because that’s how I see this pregnancy,” she said. “It arrived when both Travis and I no longer even thought about it, and when I had stopped fertility treatment.”