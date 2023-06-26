Baby Barker is on his way! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hosted a lavish baby gender reveal party over the weekend that was giving major Blink-182 vibes.

The Saturday, June 24, event was the ultimate rock ’n’ roll soirée, completed with decor that matched a concert tour aesthetic. The next day, Kourtney, 44, shared videos and photos with her Instagram followers from the fun gathering.

At the party entrance’s “will call” table, party guests were given either a pink or blue bracelet that read “Baby Girl Barker” and “Baby Boy Barker,” teasing everyone that Kourtney and Travis would be revealing the sex of their child later on.

A large rainbow-colored sign near the door read “Baby Barker World Tour with special guests Kravis.”

The Lemme founder even synced her video of the walkway into the event with Guns N’ Roses’ hit single “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” aligning with the rocker theme she and Travis, 47, chose.

Inside the fiesta included a table adorned with bouquets of baby’s breath and small glasses of champagne for the adult guests.

As for what everyone had to eat, Kourtney and Travis offered their guests a wide variety of foods. She captured a snapshot of a menu board that read several tasty options: beef and vegan sliders, turkey and vegan corndogs, curly sweet potato fries, nachos and multiple other delicious dishes.

The extravagant event wouldn’t be fun without a thematic dessert, though, and the pregnant Kardashians star made sure to match the vibe with a plate of sugar cookies that included music note and microphone-shaped pastries and black hearts that read “mom.”

The mother of three — who shares kids Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick with ex Scott Disick – also shared an Instagram clip of her sitting on her husband’s lap on his drum set as they prepared to unveil the sex of their baby. After the “All the Small Things” musician set up the perfect drumroll, a burst of blue ribbons and confetti filled the air, confirming that the couple are expecting a baby boy.

This will be the lovebirds’ first child together, as Travis shares teens Alabama and Landon Barker as well as stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney and Travis have expressed a desire to welcome their own children on multiple occasions, as the Poosh founder was an open book with fans when it came to her IVF journey.

