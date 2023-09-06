Kourtney Kardashian has always gushed about how much she loved being pregnant with the three children she shares with former partner Scott Disick, as well as her 2023 pregnancy with husband Travis Barker‘s son. While some have been “easy,” her latest one required fetal surgery to save her unborn baby boy’s life.

What Has Kourtney Said About Her Four Pregnancies?

After revealing in a September 6, 2023, Instagram post that the reason for her emergency hospitalization five days prior was to save her unborn baby’s life, Kourtney said her three prior pregnancies had been a breeze.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant,” she wrote.

In the past, Kourtney said how happy she was while pregnant. “Being a mother is my favorite role in life. It gives me purpose, changed me for the better and made me realize there is nothing else I would rather do with my time,” Kourtney wrote in a 2019 post on her Poosh website. She added, “I personally loved being pregnant and made it a point to really listen to my body.”

Kourtney Kardashian Was Nervous About Her 1st Pregnancy With Son Mason

Kourtney’s first pregnancy in 2009 came as a surprise after she had a fling with then ex-boyfriend Scott, although they soon reconciled. She was so nervous about telling her family that she enlisted younger sister Khloé Kardashian to help break the news.

“It was so hard for me to tell Kim and my mom,” Kourtney told People at the time. “Khloé and I called Kim on speakerphone, and I made Khloé tell her. I think Kim thought we were lying! Kim was excited, but I feel like her first reaction was like, ‘Why? What are you doing?’ It was really just shock. Especially since we are so extremely close, anything that happens in our family is earth-shattering to us. But she was excited. She just wanted to make sure that I had thought this through.”

When it came to sharing the news with her mom Kris Jenner, Kourtney sat with Khloé and said, “Okay, we have to tell you something. It’s serious.” She let her sister share the news, which was met with both shock and happiness. “It took her a minute to digest it,” the Poosh founder said of her mom, adding, “She didn’t even know Scott was around since we broken up, so was like ‘Scott, who?’ ”

Kourtney Kardashian Was ‘Thrilled’ About Her 2nd Pregnancy With Daughter Penelope

“Scott and I are so excited to announce that we are expecting our second child and are thrilled to be expanding the love in our family,” Kourtney told E! in November 2011. She then revealed to Us Weekly, “Now I’m nine weeks along. You’re supposed to wait 12 weeks to tell people, but I feel confident.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s 3rd Pregnancy With Son Reign Was ‘Not a Plan’

In an August 2014 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney broke the news to Scott, “I just want to tell you that I am pregnant,” as he seemed aghast, responding, “You just keep suckering me into these kids. I can’t handle all this responsibility.”

“I definitely had to build up the courage to tell Scott because he’s been super depressed. So, I don’t want to set him off,” Kourtney said in a confessional. When asked by Scott how long she’d known she was expecting, the Lemme gummies founder said she found out she was pregnant several months prior. The Flip It Like Disick alum replied, “This is ridiculous. It’s always so sneaky with you.” Kourtney admitted the pregnancy was “not a plan” as Scott told producers, “I just kinda thought at two, we weren’t going to have more kids. Now having to take care of three, it’s freaking me out just saying it.”

Kourtney Kardashian Gushed Over Pregnancy With Baby No. 4

Kourtney and Travis tried fertility treatments before she stopped undergoing IVF due to the toll it was taking on her body. The California native revealed in June 2023 that she was expecting their first child together and was beaming with joy throughout her pregnancy, sharing plenty of baby bump photos on social media.

“Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy,” she wrote in an August 8, 2023, Instagram post showing a series of photos of Kourtney wearing a red bikini and showing off her growing baby bump. In the comments section, Travis praised his pregnant wife as “The most beautiful.”