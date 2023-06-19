Changing dynamic. Scott Disick feels like ​his kids are slipping out of his grasp amid ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s pregnancy announcement, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“[Scott] did text Kourtney to congratulate her, so he does want her to be happy. It’s just bittersweet for Scott because he feels like he’s losing a hold on his kids because of Kourtney’s new family,” the insider explains.

The Kardashians star, 44, announced her pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert on Friday, June 16. While Travis, 47, was performing with his bandmates, Kourtney held up a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant.”

Although this is Kourtney and Travis’ first child together, the A-list couple has a beautiful blended family with kids from previous relationships. The Lemme founder shares son Mason, 13, daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 8, with Scott, whom she dated on-again and off-again from 2006 to 2015.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Travis, for his part, shares daughter Alabama Barker, 17, and son Landon Barker, 19, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The former couple wed in 2004 and filed for divorce four years later.

The source mentions that “Scott wasn’t upset” about the news of her pregnancy and that “he’s happy for Kourtney.” However, the insider says that the Talentless founder “thinks his three kids will now put even more focus on the new baby and therefore their stepdad Travis. He knows it’s selfish, but he can’t help it.”

This isn’t the first time Scott ​has felt a source of jealousy ​directed at the Meet the Barkers alum since he started dating Kourtney in 2021. In fact, the news of their October 2021 engagement was a “hard pill to swallow” for the New York native.

A different insider exclusively told Life & Style at the time that Scott “still has lingering feelings” toward the Hulu star before noting, “After all, she is the mother of his children so it’s only natural.”

That being said, another insider later revealed that Kourtney’s sister Khloé Kardashian “helped” Scott get over her engagement to Travis.

“[Scott] has spoken to her privately … [and] she is navigating him in the right direction when it comes to moving on,” the source exclusively told Life & Style in December 2021. “Thanks to Khloé’s support, he’s in [a] much better place than he was when Kourtney first announced her engagement.”

Fans saw Kourtney and Scott’s amicable relationship dwindle during The Kardashians season 1 and they seemingly never salvaged their dynamic.

Furthermore, there was “tension” between the trio after Kourtney and Travis wed in May 2022, a source exclusively told Life & Style the following December.

“Kourtney has all but cut off contact with Scott since marrying Travis, as Travis wasn’t comfortable with some of Scott’s actions,” the insider explained. “He feels like Scott has taken advantage of Kourt’s easygoing nature and hasn’t shown up as a parent the way he should have.”