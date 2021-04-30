It’s no secret that Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, are total endgame material. In fact, since going public with their relationship in February, the A-list couple has done a lot to make it seem like they’re already planning on walking down the aisle!

While it’s unclear whether or not Travis and Kourtney are already engaged, there are definitely some clues to unpack. In late April, KKW Brand’s Chief Marketing Officer, Tracy Romulus, raised some eyebrows after commenting about marriage on the Blink-182 drummer’s Instagram post.

“Can we start wedding planning yet? You guys are the cutest,” the longtime Kardashian-Jenner family friend gushed. Of course, Tracy’s comment led to a crazy amount of speculation from fans. “The amount of PDA … I smell an engagement,” one user commented.

“Oh, y’all are getting married FOR SURE,” added another. “Get married, please,” a third person chimed in. Sadly, Kourtney and Travis haven’t responded to any of the speculation … which means they also haven’t denied it!

Moreover, Travis’ kids, Landon and Alabama, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler are “all for” their dad marrying the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “if that’s what they want”, a source previously told Life & Style.

The teenagers are “content with the way everything is right now,” the insider added. “It’s such a cliché, but they really are just one, big happy family.” Additionally, Travis seems to have a tight bond with Kourtney’s kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

In early April, the E! personality, music producer and their children went on a family ski trip to Utah. In addition to hitting the slopes, they made sure to take plenty of photos for Instagram and even shared some fun TikTok videos.

Should Kourtney and Travis say “I do,” this will be her first marriage. As for the Grammy Award-nominee, he’s been married twice before. In 2001, he and ex Melissa Kennedy tied the knot before calling it quits a year later. In 2004, Travis married Shanna, but they split four years later.

Scroll through the gallery below for more clues that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged.