Inked up! Travis Barker got girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s name tattooed on his chest further solidifying their strong relationship.

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, was photographed shirtless in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 8, while playing drums on top of a Hollywood tour bus for a music video. “Kourtney” was written in cursive font above his left nipple.

Travis and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, have been heating up as of late. The same day, Kourtney took to Instagram to share some steamy info about their date night.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“Watchin’ movies but we ain’t seen a thing tonight,” the Poosh founder captioned a racy photo of her backside with her long hair in a braid via Instagram. A blurry figure in the corner of the picture appeared to be Travis’ hand tapping her bottom. The musician responded with a smiling face with horns emoji, to which Kourt commented back with a drum emoji.

“And he braids,” the reality babe dished about her gorgeous hairstyle on her Instagram while tagging her rockstar boyfriend.

The feeling is definitely mutual. On April 5, Travis posted a candid video of him and Kourtney embracing with the caption, “Real is rare.” For her part, the mom of three also shared the clip on her own Instagram Story with a red heart emoji.

They have also spent time with each other’s kids and took a trip to Utah with their little ones. Kourtney shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick. Travis and ex-wife Shanna Moakler have son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, together. The musician is also extremely close with Shanna’s daughter Atiana, 22, from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

While the A-list couple seems head over heels in love, an insider told Life & Style in late March Kourtney “is in no rush” to marry her beau. “But she’s never been married … so, who knows? Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is,” explained the insider.

It looks like Kourtney and Travis are in an amazing place. Keep scrolling to see photos of the drummer’s new tattoo!