It’s complicated — kinda. Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler isn’t afraid to speak her mind when it comes to his new relationship with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

In fact, she opened up about the couple in February 2021. “He’s my friend and coparent, and I want him to be happy,” she told Page Six. “And if being with her makes him happy, and she’s happy, I’m happy for both of them, honestly.” She added, “He can handle that Kardashian drama.”

It seems the former Miss USA, who tied the knot with the Blink-182 drummer in 2004, may have mixed feelings about the new couple deep down. That same month, the former Playboy playmate liked a fan’s Instagram comment that suggested her former flame “downgraded” with his new lady love. “Shhhhiiiii that broad don’t got nothin’ on you. Travis downgraded big time,” the comment, which has since been deleted, read.

The musician and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “moved out of the ‘friend-zone’” and started “dating” recently, an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style in January 2021. “They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other.”

“The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” the source added. “For Kourt, their relationship is ‘easy.’ There’s no game playing or anything like that.” The former Aquabats member is “over-the-moon” to be dating the reality star, as he “always found Kourt super sexy.”

The new couple have been neighbors for many years, so it was easy to transition into a romance — and even get her family’s approval. “Travis knows the Kardashians, and they’ve welcomed him into the family,” the insider noted. “They’re really pleased for Kourt and are glad to see her happy again.”

For her part, Shanna is dating model Matthew Rondeau. She and Matthew, who is 17 years younger than her, are in an off-on relationship but she told Page Six they were “doing great” at the time. Shanna and her ex started dating in 2002 and welcomed son Landon in 2004, one year before they tied the knot. They went on to welcome daughter Alabama in 2005 before their 2008 divorce.

Scroll through the gallery to see everything Shanna has said to date about Travis and Kourtney’s relationship.