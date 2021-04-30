The awkwardness is real! Shanna Moakler shaded ex Travis Barker and his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, for flaunting their love on social media with PDA-packed photos while defending her off-and-on romance with Matthew Rondeau.

Despite Shanna, 46, and Matthew, 28, briefly splitting in early April, the couple reconciled weeks later. “He makes me happy,” the model captioned a black-and-white photo of her beau kissing her hand while they vacationed in Rhode Island on April 15.

“Girl, don’t post him when he isn’t posting you. It’s embarrassing,” a fan commented on the loved-up picture.

Shanna Moakler/Instagram

“Unlike some people, my relationship status isn’t based on social media posting … I’m happy [in] life, not on IG,” Shanna responded.

Although she didn’t name drop in her comment, it appeared she was referring to the Blink-182 drummer, 45, and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, who have been gushing over each other almost daily on social media.

Shanna Moakler/Instagram

That being said, Shanna is over people making comments about Travis, whom she shares son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15. “Good, jump off Travis’ dick now,’ another person posted to which Shanna clapped back, “You should jump on some dick, might lighten your mood.”

The Wedding Singer actress previously opened up about her ex-husband’s romance with the Poosh founder during an interview with Page Six in February. “He’s my friend and coparent, and I want him to be happy,” she said at the time. “And if being with her makes him happy, and she’s happy, I’m happy for both of them, honestly.” She added, “He can handle that Kardashian drama.”

Although the musician’s ex may not be getting close with Kourtney any time soon, Travis’ kids are “all for” him marrying the reality star “if that’s what they want,” an insider told Life & Style.

The Can I Say author’s brood thinks “Kourtney is super cool, especially Alabama. They talk about dating boys and makeup,” noted the insider. “But what really matters to them is that their dad is happy.”

Landon even took to Instagram to publicly show his approval for Travis and Kourtney’s relationship. “True love,” he commented along with two red heart emojis on a photo from the duo’s trip to Utah on April 28.

It’s clear the A-list couple is absolutely head over heels for each other, and Kourtney’s family also adores their romance. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen her this crazy in love,” a separate source told Life & Style. “It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”