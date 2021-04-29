Stepmom material? Travis Barker‘s kids, Landon and Alabama, are “all for” their dad marrying girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian “if that’s what they want,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, and the Poosh.com founder, 42, “may be ruffling a few feathers with their extreme PDA” but Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, “aren’t bothered by it,” adds the insider. “Of course, they roll their eyes, but they’re hip kids, they get it.

The teenagers are “content with the way everything is right now,” the source says. “It’s such a cliché, but they really are just one, big happy family.” In addition to Landon and Alabama, Kourtney shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Moreover, Travis has a close relationship with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler‘s firstborn, Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with Oscar De La Hoya.

Since going public with their relationship in February, Kourtney and Travis have spent plenty of time getting to know each other’s kids better. In early April, the lovebirds took Landon, Atiana, Alabama, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, on a ski trip to Utah. Beyond hitting the slopes, they filmed TikTok videos together and posed for plenty of Instagram photos.

Travis’ brood thinks “Kourtney is super cool, especially Alabama. They talk about dating boys and makeup,” notes the insider. “But what really matters to them is that their dad is happy.”

On Wednesday, April 28, Landon took to Instagram to gush over Kourtney and Travis. “True love,” the aspiring rock star commented on a photo from the pair’s recent desert getaway, along with two red heart emojis.

As for Kourtney’s loved ones, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s family is 100 percent supportive! “Her sisters say they’ve never seen her this crazy in love,” a separate source previously told Life & Style, noting a proposal from Travis is “imminent.”

Kris Jenner “is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy,” the insider reveals. “It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”