It’s no secret that Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, have quickly become one of Hollywood’s cutest couples. The sweetest part? Their children get along so well!

The Poosh.com founder shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, while the Blink-182 drummer shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Additionally, Travis has a close relationship with Shanna’s first daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Despite their age differences, Mason, Penelope, Reign, Alabama, Landon and Atiana have a great time together. Take their ski trip to Utah in April 2021, for example. Kourtney, Travis and the kids bonded over hitting the slopes, nights by the fire and even making some viral TikTok videos.

Clearly, the A-listers, who began dating in January 2021, are dedicated parents, and it’s one of the many reasons they’re such a good fit! In March 2021, Travis explained why he prefers to date women with children.

“I’ve done both up until now,” the music producer shared during a virtual interview with The Drew Barrymore Show. “I would date girls that didn’t have kids and I find it kind of hard because I think they would have trouble understanding, [like] ‘Why don’t you want to go to dinner every night?’ ‘Why don’t you want to see me every night?'”

Thankfully, that’s hardly the case with Kourtney. “Now I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend and you don’t have to worry about any of those things,” Travis gushed. “It just comes natural. It’s like a maturity thing.”

Moreover, Alabama and Landon totally approve of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “Alabama loves Kourtney,” a source told In Touch. “She follows her on social media and loves her style.” As for Landon, “he’s just happy that his dad is dating.”

