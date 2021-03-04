Love is in the air! Travis Barker opened up about his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian for the first time while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, March 4.

During the interview, Drew Barrymore asked the Blink-182 drummer if he preferred dating women with or without children. “I’ve done both up until now,” the 45-year-old explained via video chat. “I would date girls that didn’t have kids and I find it kind of hard because I think they would have trouble understanding, [like] ‘Why don’t you want to go to dinner every night?’ ‘Why don’t you want to see me every night?'”

“Now I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend and you don’t have to worry about any of those things,” he noted. “It just comes natural. It’s like a maturity thing.”

The musician also revealed that he thinks space is integral to building a bond. “I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time that I spent with them instead of every day being with them — especially the beginning of the relationship,” Travis said. “I think missing someone is so important.”

Shutterstock (2)

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Meet the Barkers alum sparked romance rumors in late January when they both shared similar photos from Kris Jenner‘s pool at her Palm Springs home. The pair made their relationship Instagram official two days after spending their first Valentine’s Day together.

“The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” an insider previously told Life & Style about the longtime friends. “For Kourt, their relationship is ‘easy.’ There’s no game playing or anything like that.” As for Travis, the punk rocker is “over the moon” to be dating the Poosh founder, whom he has “always” found “super sexy.”

The former Aquabats member shares two children, 15-year-old daughter Alabama and 17-year-old son Landon, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, who has been vocal about how she seemingly feels about her former flame’s new relationship. Two days after the couple went public, the former Miss USA, 45, liked an Instagram comment claiming Kourtney was a “downgrade” — but the Famous Stars and Straps founder isn’t going to mediate any drama.

“Travis won’t get in the middle of Kourtney and Shanna’s relationship,” a second insider told Life & Style in February. According to the source, “He thinks it’s best if they stay in their own lane, they don’t need to be chummy. He and Shanna coparent great, which Kourtney appreciates because she’s doing the same with Scott [Disick]. Travis just wants everyone to be chill.”