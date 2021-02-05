It’s all love here! Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler praised him on Thursday, February 4, amid his new relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

“Legends,” the 45-year-old bombshell commented on one of the Blink 182 star’s latest Instagram posts, in which he posed alongside legendary Motley Crue member Tommy Lee while holding up both middle fingers. “Drummers get all the chicks,” Travis, 45, captioned the picture.

The musician and the former Miss USA met in 2002, just after Travis’ divorce from his first wife, Melissa Kennedy, was finalized. Travis and Shanna welcomed their first child, son Landon, in 2003, and married during a lavish gothic ceremony the following year. The former pageant queen gave birth to her second child with the drummer, daughter Alabama, in 2005.

After their little girl was born, the family starred in a popular MTV reality series, Meet the Barkers, which followed their family life. The series premiered in 2005, but was canceled in 2006 after two seasons. The same year, Travis filed for divorce from Shanna.

The couple’s separation was frequently in the news. “The relationship was always dysfunctional, they were always love and hate,” an insider told People in 2015. “It was volatile. He is a rock star, and she likes to go out. They both love and fight hard.” Their divorce was finalized in 2008. However, the former flames lived together with their children as a family until 2012.

After the split, Shanna moved on with Hell’s Angels member Bryan Sollima in 2014. They split five years later in 2019. In January 2021, Life & Style confirmed Travis started dating longtime friend and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney, 41.

“They’ve moved out of the ‘friend-zone’ and are dating. The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” an insider exclusively revealed. The songwriter “always found Kourtney super sexy,” the source noted. “So he’s over the moon to be in a relationship with her.”

The pair sparked romance rumors after they both posted similar pictures from Kris Jenner‘s pool at her Palm Springs home. The same day, Shanna shared a cryptic quote via her Instagram Stories that fans speculated was about the new duo. “If two hearts are meant to be together, no matter how long it takes, how far they go, how tough it seems, fate will bring them together to share their love forever,” the post read, alongside a red heart emoji.