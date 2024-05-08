Travis Kelce Says Tom Brady Comedy Roast Was ‘Unbelievable’

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady on Netflix had almost everyone laughing when it was streamed live on Netflix on ​Sunday,May 5, including Travis Kelce.

“That was unbelievable,” Travis, 34, said during the Wednesday, May 8, episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “I had been in tears the whole day just watching the clips and everything. I commend everybody because nobody seemed to get, like, their feelings hurt. It looked like everybody was having fun with it. At the same time, man, that s–t had me rolling because of how at everybody’s neck people were going.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end also praised Tom Brady’s ability to handle the teasing aimed at him throughout the three-hour long live broadcast.

“Tom was a good f–king sport about it, knowing that he was taking some f–king aggressive strays, man,” Travis told his brother and cohost, Jason Kelce.

Tom, 46, managed to get in a dig of his own toward Travis’ relationship with Taylor Swift when he took the stage at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, during the roast.

“Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest? It helps when all your fans are 14-year-old girls,” the former Patriots quarterback said, referencing Taylor’s fanbase, who have transformed into Chiefs fans. “And in honor of Tay Tay, let’s take a look at the Chiefs eras – terrible for 50 years, good for five. Shake it off.”

Tom’s roast was hosted by comedian Kevin Hart and “roastmaster” Jeff Ross, and the audience was filled with celebrities, including Kim Kardashian. Kim, 43, wasn’t received with a warm welcome and it took the reality TV star a moment to quiet the audience so that she could get on with her jokes.

“I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might. Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were,” the Skims founder said. “And I’d never say if we did or not. I’d just release the tape.”

Along with ​referencing her infamous sex tape costarring Ray J, Kim also poked fun at her stepdad, Caitlyn Jenner.

“I do know it would never work out [with me and Tom]. An ex-athlete. High cheekbones. Silky hair,” Kim continued. “You remind me too much of my stepdad now. Part of me thinks you would want to undress me just to try on my clothes.”

Tom was able to return the shade with a joke of his own about Kim and her marriage to ex-husband Kanye West, with whom she shares four children.

“I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight,” he admitted. “Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad.”