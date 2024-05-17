Heidi Klum and her mini-me daughter Leni, 20, have raised eyebrows with their scantily clad modeling collaboration for Italian lingerie brand Intimissi over the past couple of years. But the German-born Victoria’s Secret vet, 50, doesn’t see anything wrong with stripping down with her child, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “Heidi doesn’t believe in hiding a woman’s sexiness,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “She wants Leni to always feel good about her body. She believes, ‘If you’ve got it, proudly flaunt it!’”

Not that Leni is complaining. The daughter of Heidi’s ex Flavio Briatore, she landed her first solo cover on Glamour Germany at age 16 — 20 years after her mom was the mag’s first cover star. “It’s an honor to share this with my mama,” she said at the time. She and Heidi had previously shared the cover. Dating model Aris Rachevsky for the past few years, Leni also turns to her mom for love advice. “Heidi and her daughter are super close,” says the source. “And Heidi has always encouraged Leni to come to

her when she has anything to discuss. She has plenty of advice to share!”