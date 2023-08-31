Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Heidi Klum‘s model daughter Leni Klum is her mini-me when it comes to modeling underwear. Like her mom, she’s a brand ambassador for Italian lingerie label Intermissi and had a great time unboxing a series of the brand’s bras, panties and other items the company sent in her a series of Wednesday, August 30, Instagram Story videos.

“They sent a lot of things, which I’m going to show you,” the 19-year-old said while holding up a box full of lacy and satin items. First, Leni tried on their blue balconette bra, which retails for $79, and the matching Brazilian panty, which costs $19. “This is, I think my favorite one that they sent. One hundred percent,” she explained while modeling the underwear set.

Courtesy of Leni Klum/Instagram

Leni showed off close up details of the items, including gold chain links on the bra straps, adding, “I’m gonna put my hair up so you guys can see all of the detail,” calling the bra “gorg.” Next, she held up a pair of lace-trimmed blue silk shorts, displaying her full body look.

“So, this is by far my favorite look that they’ve sent, but I have a close second place. I’m obsessed with white lingerie,” Leni continued, holding up a white thong and matching bra in the same combo she was already wearing. She advised fans that out of all of the items she displayed, the one she loved the most and recommended to fans was the blue bra she wore during the entire video, saying it “sucks you in and lifts your boobies up.”

Leni has starred in several Intermissi campaigns since signing with the brand in 2022, including several alongside her famous mom Heidi, 50. For an October 2022 mother-daughter campaign shoot, the America’s Got Talent judge shared a behind the scenes Instagram video, writing, “Creative director … my longtime friend @thomashayo. Thanks for making us feel confident all day singing and dancing in our @intimissimiofficial.” It showed Heidi wearing a sheer black set while Leni rocked a white lace bra and underwear.

The mother and daughter were back at it again in a campaign that dropped on May 3, one day before Leni turned 19, featuring the teen in white lace lingerie and her mom in a lavender bra and panties as the two held hands.

Leni made her professional modeling debut in a Vogue Germany cover photo for their January/February 2021 issue, writing on Instagram at the time, “So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side.” Leni’s biological father is Heidi’s ex-boyfriend, former F1 team principal and Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. The pair split before she was born and Leni was later adopted by Heidi’s second husband, singer Seal. The pair went on to have three children together before divorcing in 2014.