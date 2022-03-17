Celebs, they wear what they want! Whether the temperature gets hotter or colder, your favorite stars are stripping down. Among A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Miley Cyrus and more, there are too many lingerie-loving celebs out there to count — and they don’t mind rocking their pieces in public.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has long since been a poster child for wearing barely-there outfits. You might recall the strappy gown she wore — braless, by the way — to the Hollywood Beauty Awards in February 2019 or the see-through minidress she rocked at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. “I like nudity,” Kim previously told Love magazine. She added of her now-estranged husband, “Kanye [West] always says, ‘Dress sexier.’ He’s always encouraging.”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer has also been known to bare it all — anyone remember Miley’s Bangerz phase? “I don’t really stress too much about being out there. There’s nothing left to catch me doing. You want to hack my e-mail so you can find my nude pictures?” the pop star once said. “I’ll just f—king put them up.”

YouTuber Tana Mongeau has followed in the footsteps of some of these iconic and sexy trendsetters — and she’s marching to the beat of her own drum. She has been photographed rocking lingerie and nearly naked outfits in Los Angeles and her hometown of Las Vegas on many occasions since her fame skyrocketed to new heights in 2019. She was even seen in a strappy bra top while out to dinner with Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago in July 2020.

“I have a young following, and it’s definitely primarily female,” the popular vlogger exclusively told Life & Style in February 2020. “I always want to empower those young girls to do whatever they want with their bodies and to make their decisions and not let anyone take that away from them, especially men.”

Keep scrolling to see pics of Kourtney Kardashian, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid and more rocking (seriously sexy) lingerie in public … because if you’re going to spend $65 on a bra at Victoria’s Secret, you might as well show it off, right?