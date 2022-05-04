Where has the time gone? Heidi Klum‘s eldest child, daughter Leni, turned 18 on May 4, 2022. She’s grown into such a beautiful young woman who is following in her mother’s footsteps as a model.

In honor of the big day, the America’s Got Talent judge put together a three-minute video showing Leni from the time she was a baby through all of her fun moments growing up with her famous mother. Heidi made it appear as if it was a Netflix documentary titled Mom, I’m an Adult Now.

Next to the sweet Instagram tribute, Heidi wrote, “Happy 18 Birthday Leni. I love you with all my heart. Keep shining your bright light always and forever,” along with a red heart emoji.

Heidi was prepared to raise Leni as a single mom after she and the girl’s father, the model’s former boyfriend Flavio Briatore, split during her pregnancy. While the supermodel was expecting, she met singer Seal. The two fell hard for each other, and the “Kiss From a Rose” artist was in the delivery room when Leni was born. He legally adopted her in 2005 when Heidi and Seal wed.

As she blossomed into a stunning teenager, it was only a matter of time before Leni entered the world of modeling. She’s already appeared alongside her mom in Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue Germany, as well as Elle Russia.

For their Vogue Germany cover, Leni and Heidi wore colorful coordinated Versace pantsuits and had their blonde locks blown out in identical straight styles. The pair looked more like sisters than mother and daughter. “So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum,” Leni gushed in the caption next to a December 10, 2020, Instagram photo showing their gorgeous cover.

Heidi explained in an interview with People that same month about why she was finally allowing Leni to pursue a modeling career. “I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she’s driving a car now, she’s 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do.”

In January 2021, Leni made her runway debut by opening Berlin Fashion Week and has since walked in shows for top fashion designers including Dolce & Gabbana. Her future in modeling clearly bright, and now, Leni’s officially an adult!

Scroll down to see Leni’s most gorgeous photos.