America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum doesn’t seem to age. The supermodel turned mogul turns 51 in June 2024, but looks as youthful as she did when she first appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 1998, which has fans wondering if she’s undergone plastic surgery.

“I’m proud to be able to say, in this day and age, I haven’t done anything. Everyone has a view of what’s not pretty and [plastic surgery] just doesn’t look pretty to me,” Heidi told Allure in 2012. However, she didn’t take surgery off the table completely at the time. “Ask me again when I’m 65,” she jokingly added.

Heidi revealed in a March 2020 interview with Harper’s Bazaar that she finally began using UV protection on her fair skin to avoid wrinkles. “I have always been a sun bum. I’m at my happiest on a beautiful beach in the hot sun but now, I put on sunscreen first,” she shared.