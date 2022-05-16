Kim Kardashian is on a roll. She just landed the cover of the coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and she’s getting to show off her new SKIMS swimwear line! The mogul’s photo was revealed, along with three additional alternate covers, by the magazine on Monday, May 16. The publication hits newsstands on Thursday, May 19.

This is the first appearance by Kim, 41, in the pages of SI’s iconic swimwear edition. She looked practically naked on the cover, as she wore a barely-there nude-hued bikini by her newly launched swimwear brand. The most covered up part of her body was her arms, as she wore long nude gloves that went from her hands to above her elbows.

Kim was seen dripping wet while climbing out of the water and onto a rock. “We shot this back in January and it’s been so hard to keep this cover a secret,” she captioned an Instagram post showing her cover and photos from the shoot. She continued, “For the location we went back to one of my favorite places in the world, the Dominican Republic!” adding, “It’s such an honor and a dream to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.”

The Kardashians star isn’t the only famous face making the cover of the 2022 swimsuit edition. Gone are the days of strictly swimwear models, as singer Ciara showed off her incredible figure in a leopard-print one-piece. Along with a cowboy-style straw hat and a fierce expression, the “Level Up” songstress looked right at home on the cover of SI, as she was photographed in Barbados by Ben Watts.

Cici, 36, also shared her cover with fans via Instagram, writing, “Wow Wow Wow!!! This dream of mine to be on the cover of @SI_SwimSuit finally came true! Truly proud to be on the cover of such an iconic magazine and to join the elite list of women that have come before me!”

The singer added, “I’m definitely gon’ be poppin’ and makin’ that thang JUMP today! It’s a celebration :).”

Billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk‘s model mom, Maye Musk, proved that age is nothing but a number, as she modeled an orange and tan ruffled one piece on her cover. The 74-year-old looked incredible and exuded pure confidence with a hand on her hip during her shoot in Belize. Plus-sized model Yumi Nu rounded out the four covers, rocking a black one-piece with sexy cutouts while posing in Montenegro .

Scroll down to see all of the incredible Sports Illustrated 2022 swimsuit edition cover photos.