Bootylicious! Kim Kardashian bared her butt in sexy new photos amid her romance with boyfriend Pete Davidson and ongoing drama with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West.

“Always ready,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, captioned her Instagram carousel post on Saturday, March 5. The first three images featured Kim gripping a helmet while posing in a black bikini top and a white towel with matching silver bracelets and a necklace, giving her look a biker chic edge.

In the fourth picture, Kim wore the helmet and turned toward the camera while covering most of her derrière with the towel. In another shot, Kim was seen walking away from the camera, with the cloth hugging her lower hips.

Countless fans quickly swarmed the comments section with many dubbing her as “motomami” as a compliment for the steamy photos. Sister Khloé Kardashian also weighed in, commenting, “It’s not OK how beautiful you are,” while other eagle-eyed fans think they spotted Pete, 28, in one of the photos.

“Y’all see Pete on the helmet in the 5th slide?” one follower wrote, pointing out a reflection in the photos. It’s unclear if the person in the reflection was the Saturday Night Live comedian.

Kim and Pete began dating in late October 2021 after she made her SNL hosting debut earlier that month, In Touch confirmed at the time. Though they kept things low-key for a while, they seemingly confirmed their relationship when they were spotted holding hands in Palm Springs, California, in November 2021. And after spending the winter holidays apart, the pair kicked off 2022 by taking a vacation to the Bahamas in early January.

After three months of dating, Pete broke his silence on their relationship in front of a crowd of fans at New York University of Rochester’s Winterfest.

“This is what I’m going to say because I’m not going to answer Kim K shout-out questions all day, OK, just because I want to be respectful of privacy,” the King of Staten Island actor said on February 5. “But it’s going great, and we are very happy.”

Just two days later, he referred to the KKW Beauty founder as his “girlfriend” in an interview with Kay Adams, host of PEOPLE (The TV Show!), on February 7, and the couple were even spotted kissing in public for the first time on February 13.

While they’ve been enjoying their time together as Hollywood’s “It” couple, they’ve also faced ongoing tension with Kim’s ex-husband Ye, 44. She filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The “Stronger” rapper, 44, and the makeup mogul struggled to maintain an amicable relationship in the months following their split. Although things between them improved by mid-2021, things took a serious turn for the worse after Kim and Pete began dating.

Kanye posted and deleted several social media rants toward Kim and Pete, starting with a lyric in his song “Eazy,” where he threatened to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass” in January. Most recently, Kanye took another jab at his ex-wife’s boyfriend in the song’s music video, in which a claymation version of Ye buries a claymation version of Pete. Despite the heat from the Yeezy designer, the Staten Island native has supported his girlfriend through the drama.

“The Kanye attacks are just vicious and uncalled for, and Pete sees how much it’s affecting her,” and source exclusively told Life & Style last month. “He’s the shoulder she needs right now and he’s not doing it for any reason other than he cares about her.”

“Even if the romance fizzles out someday, she says she appreciates that he’s a good, solid guy, and he keeps his word,” the insider added. “Kim’s in good hands.”

Even though her divorce from Kanye is still in progress, Kim scored a major win in court when a judge granted her request to restore her legally single status on Wednesday, March 2, Life & Style confirmed. Afterward, she dropped the “West” from her full name on social media.